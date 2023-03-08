AP Dy CM warns officials of strict sction for neglecting health of tribal students

At a meeting with the officials at the state secretariat on Tuesday, the deputy chief minister Peedika Rajanna Dora reviewed several issues and directives issued to the officials. (File Photo: Facebook)

Vijayawada: Deputy chief minister and tribal welfare minister Peedika Rajanna Dora has warned that strict action will be taken against officials who neglect the health of children studying in tribal educational institutions.

He said 590 ANMs would be appointed in the 378 tribal ashram schools and 162 post matric hostels in the state, based on student ratio and needs. The tribal students should be mapped first with the ANMs in the secretariats of these schools and regular health check-up should be done on the students in coordination with the PHCs near the schools.

At a meeting with the officials at the state secretariat on Tuesday, the deputy chief minister reviewed several issues and directives issued to the officials.

The deputy CM said steps must be taken to restore the services of ANMs in tribal ashram schools to protect the health of the students. He issued orders for appointment of 590 ANMs in the tribal ashram schools as also for further mapping of the tribal students with the ANMs in the secretariats of the respective schools.

The tribal welfare minister ordered that in emergency situations, the authorities at all levels should respond immediately and take the affected students to hospitals for treatment. Dora made it clear that negligence by any officials in these respects would not be tolerated and strict action against such persons would follow.

As part of increasing security in tribal educational institutions, the deputy CM asked officials to repair the existing CCTV cameras and install new ones wherever necessary. He asked DTWOs, DDs and other officials to strengthen the supervision of schools to ensure that tribal students achieve good results in the Class X examinations.

Rajanna Dora asked the officials to provide the necessary facilities to the ST Degree College in Chintapalli and take steps to construct buildings for the GMR Polytechnic College in Seethampeta. Steps should also be taken to pay the honorarium of Mathrubhasha (mother tongue) volunteers.

He asked the officials to speed up the process of promotions and compassionate appointments of junior assistants and senior assistants, which have been pending for a long time in GCC.

GGC officials must take steps to pay the dues of the coffee farmers expeditiously and provide them reasonable prices. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take up the issue of salary hike for 1,633 teachers and junior lecturers working in the tribal welfare department under the outsourcing system,” he said.

The deputy CM said that the matter of CRT teachers demanding 12 months’ salary has also been brought to the attention of the CM.

Reviewing the utilisation of the ST sub-plan funds, Rajanna Dora asked the engineering department to construct more roads in the tribal areas with the sub-plan funds. Ensure that tribal welfare schemes are available to all the targeted people and speed up development works, he said.

Tribal welfare secretary Kantilal Dande, additional director Ravindra Babu, GCC MD Suresh Kumar, ENC Srinivasulu, Trip-Co MD Prabhakar and others participated in the meeting.