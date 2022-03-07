Nation Other News 07 Mar 2022 Astronauts capture i ...
Astronauts capture images of Hyderabad surrounded by ORR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 7, 2022, 1:59 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 7:14 am IST
The official Twitter handle of ISS shared pictures of several cities that were illuminated, including Cairo, Yanbu, Bangkok and Hyderabad
 The pictures are the latest additions to NASA’s album ‘Cities at Night,’ a collection of 180 top view pictures from across the world. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad:  Astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) shared a breathtaking picture depicting the city’s evening lights in all their brilliance. People were wonderstruck by the picture, which clearly shows the city bordered by the outer ring road.

The pictures are the latest additions to NASA’s album ‘Cities at Night,’ a collection of 180 top view pictures from across the world.

 “The city lights of Hyderabad, India, bordered by the Nehru outer ring, are pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the south Asia subcontinent,” was how the agency described the picture.

The tweet drew a huge response from Hyderabadis, with many seemingly ecstatic. “Hello from Hyderabad, India,” commented one Kaushik, while many replied with smileys.

 

However, it was not clear about the local time when the pictures were clicked on February 23. “What was the time in Hyderabad when the pictures were clicked? (sic),” asked one person.

Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao re-tweeted a post that shared the picture.

...
Tags: international space station, hyderabad city evening lights, orr lights, cities at night, nasa album
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

