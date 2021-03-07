Keeping water available for animals sparks off objection in housing colonies

While people can offer milk and water, the dogs do not have place to rest in the shade. — PTI representational image

Hyderabad: With the summer setting in early, Good Samaritans in the city have started keeping bowls of water out for dogs and birds. This has sparked off objections from other residents in housing colonies and gated communities as a large number of dogs collects at the place, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists.

Satish Kumar, a resident in Kukatpally, said, “We are not against residents giving water to the dogs but the problem is that the dogs do not allow anyone to pass by that area. If a lane has four water bowls, it becomes difficult to pass from there.”

He agreed that it is important to support animals but it also becomes a challenge for children and senior citizens as the presence of dogs makes it difficult for them.

Dog lovers who are spread across the city and co-ordinate with each other on different platforms say that it is important to support dogs in summer. While they can offer milk and water, the dogs do not have place to rest in the shade.

In the gated communities, there are strict instructions to members that they must feed the dogs outside the compound and must not let them inside.

Rishi Khanna, an animal activist and college student, said, “Food is sufficient for the dogs but the major challenge is facing the summer heat. Often, people pelt stones at the dogs and incite them, which is one of the reasons for them to attack people.”

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation veterinary department said that they receive lots of complaints from residents in summers with regard to dogs. The department asked people to not incite the dogs by teasing, pelting stones or hitting them as the dog could counter-attack.