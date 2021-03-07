Nation Other News 07 Mar 2021 Keeping water availa ...
Nation, In Other News

Keeping water available for animals sparks off objection in housing colonies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Mar 7, 2021, 1:13 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2021, 1:13 am IST
It is important to support animals but it also becomes a challenge for children and senior citizens as dogs makes it difficult for them
While people can offer milk and water, the dogs do not have place to rest in the shade. — PTI representational image
 While people can offer milk and water, the dogs do not have place to rest in the shade. — PTI representational image

Hyderabad: With the summer setting in early, Good Samaritans in the city have started keeping bowls of water out for dogs and birds. This has sparked off objections from other residents in housing colonies and gated communities as a large number of dogs collects at the place, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists.

Satish Kumar, a resident in Kukatpally, said, “We are not against residents giving water to the dogs but the problem is that the dogs do not allow anyone to pass by that area. If a lane has four water bowls, it becomes difficult to pass from there.”

 

He agreed that it is important to support animals but it also becomes a challenge for children and senior citizens as the presence of dogs makes it difficult for them.

Dog lovers who are spread across the city and co-ordinate with each other on different platforms say that it is important to support dogs in summer. While they can offer milk and water, the dogs do not have place to rest in the shade.

In the gated communities, there are strict instructions to members that they must feed the dogs outside the compound and must not let them inside.

 

Rishi Khanna, an animal activist and college student, said, “Food is sufficient for the dogs but the major challenge is facing the summer heat. Often, people pelt stones at the dogs and incite them, which is one of the reasons for them to attack people.”

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation veterinary department said that they receive lots of complaints from residents in summers with regard to dogs. The department asked people to not incite the dogs by teasing, pelting stones or hitting them as the dog could counter-attack.

 

...
Tags: keeping water in bowls outside houses, many dogs flock to water bowls, children senior citizens fear passing through roads packed with dogs, food water sufficient for dogs, dogs have no shade to sleep in summer, ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao ordered both officials to appear on March 26 and adjourned all issues related to the case to the same date. (Photo: PTI)

Top officials in Telangana pulled up for ignoring court directions

In a fire-fighting operation towards the same evening, Nani’s daughter Swetha with TD senior leader Nettem Raghuram went to the house of Umamaheswara Rao. (Representational Photo: Twitter @kesineni_nani)

TD leaders’ revolt against MP Nani resolved within hours

A single-judge bench, headed by Battu Devanand, summoned the special chief secretary, BC welfare K. Praveen Kumar and BC welfare director B. Rama Rao in a contempt of court case to be present before the court on March 5.

Two senior Babus of AP get NBWs in contempt case

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday to give final touches to the Budget for 2021-22. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR gives final touches to Budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Family suspects woman died due to COVID vaccine jab in AP

District medical officer Dr M Suhasini said the department conducted a primary inquiry and there was no evidence to show the death was due to a reaction from the corona vaccine. (Representational image: DC photo)

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo

India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake area in Ladakh: Rajnath

The defence minister said implementation of the pact will substantially restore the situation. (Picture used for representational purposes/PTI)

Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on economic, social affairs

Jayati Ghosh (Photo credit : Wikipedia)

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham