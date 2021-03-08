Centre to make Golconda a true iconic structure

The SIP project is being coordinated by Union ministries of Jal Shakti, urban affairs, tourism and culture, and the respective state government. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Central government has identified Golconda fort as a Swachh Iconic Place (SIP) in its fourth list. The listing means enhanced beautification, sanitation and cleanliness for both domestic and foreign visitors at the fort, its peripheries and approach areas.

The SIP project is being coordinated by Union ministries of Jal Shakti, urban affairs, tourism and culture, and the respective state government. The initiative means Golconda will now develop into a true iconic structure. The city’s iconic Charminar had figured in the second list.

In the list of 2018, not a single historic, heritage monument or unique place in Telangana was recognised among Swachh Iconic Places (SIP). The sole entry from Telugu-speaking states in the third shortlist was Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Swachh Iconic Places are selected primarily based on criteria like uniqueness, footfalls and historical importance. The places need not have to be necessarily monuments.

A senior official of the Union government, requesting anonymity, said the Centre designs special logos for iconic places. "Logos are designed according to the historical, religious and cultural importance of every iconic city", he underlined.

A senior official from state municipal administration and urban development department forecast that within a short span, Golconda will have improved sewage infrastructure, including a sewage treatment plant (STP), solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) set-up, drainage facility, water vending machines, lighting arrangements, and beautified parks, besides better roads and transport facilities.

The Jal Shakti ministry has announced the selection of 12 sites for transforming them into Swachh tourist destinations under Phase IV. These include the Ajanta Caves (Maharashtra), Sanchi Stupa (Madhya Pradesh), Kumbhalgarh, Jaisalmer and Ramdevra forts (Rajasthan); Golconda fort (Hyderabad, Telangana), Sun temple (Konark, Odisha), Rock Garden (Chandigarh), Dal Lake (Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir), Banke Bihari temple (Mathura, Uttar Pradesh), Agra fort (Uttar Pradesh) and Kalighat temple (West Bengal).