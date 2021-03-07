Nation Other News 07 Mar 2021 Centre lauds Telanga ...
Centre lauds Telangana for implementation of PM SVANidhi, AMRUT

Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary, Union ministry urban affairs, at a meeting with the Chief Secretary praised government on reaching targets
During Durga Shankar Mishra's visit, the official took stock of the progress achieved in urban schemes in the state namely Housing for All, PMSvanidhi, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission and AMRUT. (Twitter/@Secretary_MoHUA)
Hyderabad: The Centre has complimented the state government for the successful implementation of PM Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) and AMRUT (Amrut Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation).

Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary, Union ministry urban affairs, at a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar praised the government on reaching the targets. He also acknowledged the state’s achievements in the implementation of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

 

During his visit, the official took stock of the progress achieved in urban schemes in the state namely Housing for All, PMSvanidhi, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission and AMRUT.

Senior officials from municipal administration and urban development made a detailed presentation on the progress achieved by the state in various urban schemes.

Later, Mishra travelled from Lakdikapul to LB Nagar on the Metro Rail. He visited Fathullaguda animal care centre and 2BHK houses at Vanasthalipuram.

Though he sought to visit a few more 2BHK construction sites, the officials expressed inability citing the election code due to the ongoing MLC elections.

 

Housing principal secretary Sunil Sharma, MA&UD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, HMWS&SB MD Dana Kishore, HMRL MD N.V.S. Reddy, GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and other officials were present.

PM SVANidhi was launched on June 1, 2020, by the Union urban affairs ministry to help street vendors, who were impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, resume their business. The scheme aims to provide working capital loans up to Rs 10,000 at a subsidised rate of interest.

