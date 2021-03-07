364 procurement centres to purchase Rabi produce

Addressing a review meeting with officials from all related departments here on Saturday, K. Shashanka pointed out that farmers had cultivated paddy in around 2,55,153 acres during Rabi. They expect about 5,930 metric tonnes of produce this year.(Photo: Twitter @Collector_KNR

KARIMNAGAR: District collector K. Shashanka called upon officials to ensure appropriate arrangements for purchasing food grains produced by farmers in Rabi season.

Addressing a review meeting with officials from all related departments here on Saturday, he pointed out that farmers had cultivated paddy in around 2,55,153 acres during Rabi. They expect about 5,930 metric tonnes of produce this year.

In the previous year, about 360 metric tonnes of food grain was purchased in Rabi after opening around 351 procurement centres. This year there is a likelihood of around 460 metric tonnes of food grain being brought to procurement centres.

Given the increase in production, he told the officials to prepare proposals for opening at least 364 procurement centres in the district.

He urged them to take all necessary steps for providing electronic weighing machines and those for measuring moisture content along with cleaning machines besides providing basic facilities for farmers at all procurement centres.

There are eight agriculture market yards in the district. He said before purchasing food grain, the officials should appoint required staff and make-ready receipt books at the market yards and in procurement centres.

Shashanka also sought immediate transportation of the produce that has been purchased to rice mills making use of the 1,200 lorries that are at their disposal. He wanted one special officer at each rice mill.

Additional collector Shyam Prasad Lal, DMO Sridhar, marketing deputy director Padmavathi, DRDO Venkateshwar Rao, civil supplies manager Srikanth, district civil supply officer Suresh and district cooperative officer Manoj Kumar were present at the meeting.