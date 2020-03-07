Kuwait bans passengers from India, 170 passengers sent back from Kozhikode airport

A total of 170 passengers to Kuwait who arrived at the Kozhikode international airport on Saturday morning were sent back after flights from India were banned by Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The Air India Express to Kuwait and Etihad flight to Kuwait via Abu Dhabi have been cancelled.

In the wake of Covid 19, Kuwait announced the suspension of all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India and Sri Lanka for a week starting Saturday. It also banned the entry of anyone who has been in those seven counties in the last two weeks.

The passengers were not informed of the ban and they came to know about it after reaching the airport. The airport authorities said that they received a circular from Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Passengers mainly from Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad and Malappuram protested at the airport against the last minute communication regarding cancellation of flights.