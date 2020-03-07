Nation Other News 07 Mar 2020 Kerala's two fa ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala's two farms report cases of Avian flu

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2020, 6:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 6:27 pm IST
Infection of poultry with HPAI virus can cause severe disease with high mortality
The last case of bird flu was reported in the state in 2016 (PTI)
 The last case of bird flu was reported in the state in 2016 (PTI)

Kozhikode, Kerala: An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from two poultry farms in Kerala's Kozhikode district prompting authorities to order culling of ducks and hens within one km radius of the affected areas.

District Collector Sreeram Sambasiva Rao, chaired an urgent meeting of officials of the Animal Husbandry, Health and police on Saturday to take stock of the situation in the wake of the outbreak of the Avian flu.

 

The state government has drawn up an action plan, including deployment of action teams each comprising five members including one from the Animal Husbandry and Health departments, the collector told reporters.

He advised the public not to panic and said necessary measures were being taken to contain the spread.

Swift action has been initiated to cull all chickens,ducks and other domestic birds in and around one kilometre radius of the two farms
- M K Prasad, Deputy Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry Office, Thiruvananthapuram

Animal Husbandry Department sources said bird flu or Avian Influenza in poultry with LPAI virus may cause no disease or mild illness or may show mild signs, which may not be detected.

Infection of poultry with HPAI virus can cause severe disease with high mortality.

Bird flu occurs naturally in wild waterfowl and can spread to domestic poultry, such as chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese.

The disease is transmitted via contact with an infected bird's feces, or secretions from its nose, mouth or eye.

The last case of bird flu was reported in the state in 2016, sources said.

All the poultry birds, including the chickens in the two poultry farms in Vengeri and Kodiyathoor, would be culled and buried in a closed environment.

The total number of birds to be culled would be between 10,000 to 12,000, they added.

...
Tags: kozhikode, bird flu, animal husbandry, kerala health department, avian influenza, m k prasad, hpai virus, vengeri, kodiyathoor
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


Related Stories

Covid19 not confirmed: Kerala Health Minister on Oman returnee’s death

Latest From Nation

An official uses a thermal screening device on tourists, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Junagarh fort in Bikaner, Rajasthan (PTI)

Barring two, all suspected Covid 19 cases test negative in Rajasthan

assengers wear masks as preventive against coronavirus, at NSCBI Airport, in Kolkata (PTI)

Flight brings swabs of Indians from Iran to check coronavirus infection

S.Jaishankar, External affairs minister (PTI)

Jaishankar hits out at those criticising CAA

A medic official uses thermal screeing device on a passenger in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at an airport in Dibrugarh, Assam. PTI Photo

India should be prepared to fight the virus outbreak, says PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
 

Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

The 'Sucker' singer shared two pictures and one video on his social media platforms in which he could be seen covered in colours. (Photo: ANI)
 

Motorola Razr, the smartphone avatar of the sexy 2000s flip phone, coming on March 16

The Motorola Razr is said to have great build quality and a seamless display and hits the right notes of nostalgia
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

This Kerala temple has a separate toilet for Brahmins

The three doors have one board each, written 'Women', 'Men' and 'Brahmins' respectively (Twitter)

Kuwait bans passengers from India, 170 passengers sent back from Kozhikode airport

Representational image (PTI photo)

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)

Ravindra Bharati University VC quits over college spring fest controversy

Rabindra Bharathi University, Kolkata (Twitter photo)

Calls to shut Taj Mahal over Coronavirus fears

Tourist wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Taj Mahal, Agra on thursday, March 5, 2020 (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham