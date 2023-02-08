Andhra Pradesh spends Rs 30,000 crore a year for education: Minister

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said, "Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has introduced several changes in the education system". (File Photo: DC)

Kakinada: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the state government has been spending Rs 30,000 crore a year for education in Andhra Pradesh.

He was participating as chief guest at the inauguration of the B Pharmacy building, the women hostel building and other development works at Adikavi Nannayya University’s Tadepalligudem campus on Tuesday.

The minister said that subject teachers have been appointed in schools from Class III and in higher education, students can go for internship and these would help the students achieve their goals and attain global standards. “Students are being given training in computer courses in view of their bright future.”

He said chief minister Jagan Reddy has introduced several changes in the education system. He advised Adikavi Nannayya University registrar to provide all necessary facilities to students at all the hostels of the university within 15 days and promised that he would help develop the university further.

Endowment minister and deputy chief minister Kottu Sayanarayana said land worth `150 crore had been allotted by the government to Adikavi Nannayya University. “However, there is no staff cadre strength to the university and all the employees are working on an ad hoc basis,” he said.

Satyanarayana requested the education minister to allocate staff cadre strength on a regular basis and develop the playground, roads and other infrastructure. The education minister should take the initiative to introduce M Pharm, M Com, MCA and M Sc data analysis courses and sanction a women engineering college at Tadepalligudem, he said.

Civil supplies minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said Jagan uplifted the state to the second place from 14th place in education. University vice chancellor GVM Prasada Raju, West Godavari SP U Ravi Prakash, district joint collector JV Murali, university registrar Ashok, principal Ramesh and others were present.