  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 07 Feb 2023 15.6% growth in Tela ...
Nation, In Other News

15.6% growth in Telangana state GSDP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2023, 12:54 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2023, 12:57 am IST
Telangana's capital outlay recorded a robust growth of 63 per cent in 2021-22. (Representational Image/DC)
 Telangana's capital outlay recorded a robust growth of 63 per cent in 2021-22. (Representational Image/DC)

 Hyderabad: The GSDP of Telangana state for 2022-23 at current prices increased to Rs 13.27 lakh crore, a growth of 15.6 per cent from 2021-22, according to the Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2023, tabled by the  state government in Legislative Assembly on 06-02-2023.

The  per capita income (PCI) increased to Rs 3.17 lakh in 2022-23, which is `Rs 1.46 lakh higher than the national per capita income of Rs 1.71 lakh  in 2022-23. Based on the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of PCI at current prices for Telangana and India for 2014-15 to 2022-23, the average citizen in Telangana can expect their income to double in roughly five to six years, whereas the average citizen in the country as a whole would have to wait for about eight to nine years, says the report. Every district in the state had a higher PCI than the country's PCI (`1,26,855) in 2020-21.

During 2018-21, Telangana's SOTR (state own tax revenue) as a proportion of GSDP was 7.21 per cent, which is the second highest among 18 general states (GS).

In 2018-21, Telangana recorded the highest SOTR growth rate amongst the  GS at AAGR (average annual growth rate) of 4.78 per cent which is more than three times that of the India GS average.  Telangana's SOTR average monthly receipts rose in 2022-23 (April to December) to Rs8,804 crore when compared to that during the same period of the previous year which was Rs 7,226 crore.

During 2018-21, the state's own revenue (state's own tax and non-tax revenue) accounted for 73.1 per cent of revenue receipts on average, which is much higher than the India GS average of 56.5 per cent, indicating its self-sufficiency.
In per capita terms, leaving out Goa, which is an outlier, Telangana's average per capita revenue (27,305) is the highest among India GS during 2018-21. The average for India GS is 23,788. In 2018-21, the share of development expenditure in total expenditure for Telangana is 78.1 per cent, which is the highest among India GS. The average for India GS stands at 68.4 per cent.

Telangana's capital outlay recorded a robust growth of 63 per cent in 2021-22 as per revised estimates (Rs 25,954 crore) as compared to that of 2020-21 (Rs 15,922 crore), providing the necessary support to the recovering economy post Covid-19. About 2,518 industrial projects were approved through TS-iPASS bringing new investments worth Rs 20,237 crore until January 2023.

The government has leased 88,821 acres of land for mining and quarrying activities and the state earned Rs 6,569 crore from mineral production in 2022-23 (up to November 2022) The state exported merchandise goods worth Rs 81,971 crore in 2021-22. Pharmaceutical goods and organic chemicals constituted 57.31 per cent of the total goods exported from the state. The US was the largest importer of goods from Telangana importing over 28.13 per cent of all exports by value.

According to PLFS 2020-21, more than one-third (33.21 per cent) of workers are employed in the services sector. At the all-India level, it is 29.64 per cent. Within the services sector, more than one-third of total workforce (39.75 per cent) were employed in trade, hotels and restaurants sub-sector, 21.04 per cent in transport, storage and communication sub sector.

...
Tags: gross state domestic product (gsdp), compound annual growth rate, telangana legislative assembly, state own tax revenue
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Farooq alleged that the ruling party was grabbing valuable lands in the name of setting up YSRC offices. Now, lands that were meant for research to help the farmers have been usurped, he alleged.(Image Source: DC Images).

Nandyal TD questions allotment of agri research land for YSRC office

City CPIM secretary RSVK Kumar said the Supreme Court had ordered that the hawkers could continue their trade in their existing places till the municipal authorities created hawking zones on the advice of town vending committees. So far only one zone was created in the entire city at Maddilapalem junction, he said. (Representational Image/DC)

G20 MEET: Over 10k hawkers face eviction in Vizag

The budget slashed Central grants to Rs 30,260 crores from the original Rs 41,001 crores with a hope that it would get another Rs 15,000 crores in the remaining months of February and March this fiscal year (2022-23). (DC Image)

FM jacks up budgetary provision for Central grants

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who began his padayatra on 06-02-2023 at Medaram, said the Budget had nothing to speak about. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao never explained to the people how much money he had allocated for which welfare activity, of which how much money had been spent. What is the use of the Budget if the figures remain on paper, he told mediapersons. (Twitter)

Illusory and unrealistic budget: Congress



MOST POPULAR

 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ambani scion Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, (extreme right) son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

India spends 57 paise to collect every Rs 100 of income tax

DP Naidu, Commissioner Central Tax, Secunderabad Commissionerate seen speaking at the Seminar on Post Union Budget, Implictions for Trade and Industries organised by FTCCI. (DC photo)

Bengal Governor to visit Mother Teresa's tomb

The Bengal Governor, who is known for his fondness of the state and its people, has recently performed 'Hate Khari' (a ritual to learn Bengali alphabet ), on the occasion of Saraswati Puja this Thursday. — ANI

Bihar caste census begins in two phases, to be completed by May 21

“I am confident that the census would be beneficial to the overall development of the state and the country as well. This exercise is being carried out after taking approval from political parties,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said during his Samadhan yatra on Saturday. (File Photo: AP)

Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->