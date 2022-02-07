Neknampur residents up in arms over Pedda Cheruvu sewage plant

In 2018, the government sanctioned Rs 22 crore for cleaning and beautification of the lake. Till now, the government has spent Rs 8 crore and completed a portion of the work. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of people living around the Ibrahimbagh lake staged a protest against the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the lake, on Sunday.

They staged a protest by holding placards, and demanding the government to withdraw the installation of the STP, which would cause damage to the ecosystem of the lake.

Ibrahimbagh lake, which is also known as Pedha Cheruvu, at Neknampur, sprawling across 99 acres, has a history of 400 years. It was the main source of drinking water before the drastic urbanisation took place here.

Around this lake, there are about hundred apartments and gated communities that mushroomed in a short span of time. Sewage from Manikonda municipality and surrounding colonies is flowing into this lake.

In 2017, the residents formed a committee to rejuvenate the lake, and with their efforts, the lake has been beautified. In 2018, the government sanctioned Rs 22 crore for cleaning and beautification of the lake. Till now, the government has spent Rs 8 crore and completed a portion of the work.

Arasu Nageshwari, a resident of Floatilla, a gated community, said, “The ecosystem will be disturbed. This lake is a part of our history. Migrant birds, peacocks, and some animals which are living here will be disturbed once the STP comes up. The STP will occupy 10 acres of the lake.”

Radhika Punjala, a lake committee member, said, “This used to be a source of drinking water. But the apathy of the government authorities made this historical water body a dump of filth. Construction permissions were granted, even though there were no sewage facilities in this area. By the proposed STP, authorities are damaging this lake more.”

Jithender Merugu, a resident near this lake, said, “The authorities should plan to divert the sewage to some other outlet rather than pumping into this lake. Saving the lake and retaining its glory is more important.”