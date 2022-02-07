Lata wanted to go to Laad Bazaar, buy some bangles

Mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar being brought to Shivaji Park for her last rites, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Lata Mangeshkar’s last concert in Hyderabad was in 2002. For those Hyderabadis lucky enough to have seen it live, the legendary singer not only treated them to an array of her popular songs, but also spoke of her admiration for the city's most famous landmark — Charminar.

She spoke of her desire to see the monument, and purchase bangles at Laad Bazaar.

Performing at NTR stadium, with a model of the Charminar installed behind her, Lata told the audience that whoever comes to Hyderabad, their eyes first seek out Charminar.

She narrated why, since childhood, she had wanted to visit the monument.

“My father had given a necklace to my mother, which was embellished with small coins embedded with Charminar's image. So ever since I saw the necklace, I wanted to visit Charminar," Lata Mangeshkar had told the crowd.

The singer had gone on to say that despite her love for the monument, she couldn't visit it whenever she was in Hyderabad as, if she did, she would get mobbed. “The bangles available there are very famous, and every woman who visits the place definitely buys them. That is why I have chosen to sing this song today," said Lata, and immediately began a rendition of the song 'Mere haathon mein nau nau chudiyan hai' from the film ‘Chandni’.

Lata's reference to Laad Bazaar or Choodi Bazaar, the market famous for bangles near Charminar, won her a lot of applause from the Hyderabadi audience.