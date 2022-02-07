Nation Other News 07 Feb 2022 Lata wanted to go to ...
Nation, In Other News

Lata wanted to go to Laad Bazaar, buy some bangles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Feb 7, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2022, 8:12 am IST
She spoke of her desire to see the monument, and purchase bangles at Laad Bazaar
Mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar being brought to Shivaji Park for her last rites, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 Mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar being brought to Shivaji Park for her last rites, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Lata Mangeshkar’s last concert in Hyderabad was in 2002. For those Hyderabadis lucky enough to have seen it live, the legendary singer not only treated them to an array of her popular songs, but also spoke of her admiration for the city's most famous landmark — Charminar.

She spoke of her desire to see the monument, and purchase bangles at Laad Bazaar.

 

Performing at NTR stadium, with a model of the Charminar installed behind her, Lata told the audience that whoever comes to Hyderabad, their eyes first seek out Charminar.

She narrated why, since childhood, she had wanted to visit the monument.

“My father had given a necklace to my mother, which was embellished with small coins embedded with Charminar's image. So ever since I saw the necklace, I wanted to visit Charminar," Lata Mangeshkar had told the crowd.

The singer had gone on to say that despite her love for the monument, she couldn't visit it whenever she was in Hyderabad as, if she did, she would get mobbed. “The bangles available there are very famous, and every woman who visits the place definitely buys them. That is why I have chosen to sing this song today," said Lata, and immediately began a rendition of the song 'Mere haathon mein nau nau chudiyan hai' from the film ‘Chandni’.

 

Lata's reference to Laad Bazaar or Choodi Bazaar, the market famous for bangles near Charminar, won her a lot of applause from the Hyderabadi audience.

...
Tags: lata mangeshkar, choodi bazaar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

News

7 villages of Telangana state secured top ranks under SAGY scheme

In 2018, the government sanctioned Rs 22 crore for cleaning and beautification of the lake. Till now, the government has spent Rs 8 crore and completed a portion of the work. — Representational image/DC

Neknampur residents up in arms over Pedda Cheruvu sewage plant

Two months back a person unaware that an under- construction building belonged to a legislator from Rangareddy district demanded Rs 2 lakh from the contractor. It is a different thing altogether that the person has not been seen ever since he came to know that the site belonged to the MLA. — Representational image/DC

Goon trouble haunts those constructing houses in Old City

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Punjab Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu at an election rally, in Ludhiana, Sunday, Feb. 06, 2022. (PTI)

Congress announces Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face in Punjab



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

3 per cent divorces in Mumbai due to traffic: Fadnavis' wife Amrita

Amrita Fadnavis (ANI)

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->