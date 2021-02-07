Lifestyle Environment 07 Feb 2021 Reservoirs in Krishn ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Reservoirs in Krishna, Godavari basins, TS, have more water-level than previous years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 7, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2021, 1:33 am IST
The good storage is the result of heavy rains received during the southwest monsoon that lasted till October
The storage during corresponding period of last year was 61 per cent at this time of the year. — DC Image
 The storage during corresponding period of last year was 61 per cent at this time of the year. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Most reservoirs in the Krishna and Godavari basins in Telangana state have more water than previous years, just before the onset of summer. At others, the water is close to the levels seen in 2020.

The government is confident it can sail through this summer without facing drinking water shortage either in the city or in the districts.

 

The good storage is the result of heavy rains received during the southwest monsoon that lasted till October. The state received 1,259.7 mm of rainfall from June 1, 2020, against the norm of 852.8 mm, an increase of 48 per cent. In the GHMC limits, the total was 1221.1 mm against 723.5 mm usually, which is higher by 68.8 per cent.

Nagarjunasagar in the Krishna basin remains the major source of drinking water for the GHMC limits and south Telagnana districts. As on Saturday, the water level at Nagarjunasagar dam stood at 559.50 ft against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 590 ft. It has 231.22 tmc ft against gross storage of 312.05 tmc. The same day last year, it had 551.30 ft and 212.43 tmc ft.

 

In Srisailam dam, water stood at 867.30 ft againt 868.8 ft last year (FRL 885 ft) and the storage was 130.96 tmc ft against 138.93 tmc last year (total capacity 215.81 tm ft).

Same is the case with the major dams in Godavari basin.

Sriramsagar had water at 1083.30 ft on Saturday (last year 1,084.4 ft, FRL 1,091 ft) and storage of 61.77 tmc (last year 64.99 tmc, gross capacity 90.31 tmc)..

The Mid-Manair dam is brimming with water at 1040.72 (last 1,039.93 ft, FRL 1043.31 ft) and storage of 25.52 tmc ft (last year 24.92 tmc ft gross capacity 27.50 tmc ft).

 

The Yellampally project, which also supplies the city, had water at 484.25 ft (last year 477.13 ft, FRL

485.56 ft) and storage of 19.06 tmc ft (13.60 tmc ft last year against gross capacity of 20.18 tmc ft).

As per the latest reservoir storage bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC), live storage available in the reservoirs in the southern region is 33.12 billion cubic metres (BCM), which is 63 per cent of the total capacity.

The storage during corresponding period of last year was 61 per cent at this time of the year. The average storage in the last 10 years during the corresponding period was 42 per cent.

 

The southern region includes the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. There are 36 reservoirs under the CWC monitoring having total capacity of 52.81 BCM.


Tags: many telangana reservoirs in telangana have more water than previous year, central water commission, srisailam dam, mid-manair, no drinking water shortage
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


