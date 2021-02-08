Nation Other News 07 Feb 2021 Narayanpet first dis ...
Nation, In Other News

Narayanpet first district with no new Covid cases for a week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2021, 4:30 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2021, 4:30 am IST
The state health department reported that Narayanpet had no new cases on Saturday, February 6, for a seventh day in a row
Of the remaining 32 districts in the state, four – Wanaparthy, Kamareddy, Jangaon and Jayshankar-Bhupalpally – also reported zero Covid-19 cases on Saturday. (Representational Photo:PTI)
Hyderabad: Narayanpet in Telangana became the first district to report zero Coronvirus cases for a week now. The state health department reported that the district had no new cases on Saturday, February 6, for a seventh day in a row.

Of the remaining 32 districts in the state, four – Wanaparthy, Kamareddy, Jangaon and Jayshankar-Bhupalpally – also reported zero Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

 

Only two districts in Telangana have recorded new Covid-19 cases in double digits on Saturday. While Hyderabad district, clubbed together with the rest of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, reported 25 fresh cases, the neighbouring Ranga Reddy district, a part of which also falls under the GHMC limits, had 10 cases.

Overall, Telangana recorded 150 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with two more deaths from the disease, taking the total cases as on Saturday to 2,95,581 and fatalities to 1,610 from the disease.

According to the state health department, Telangana, as on Saturday, had 1,939 active Covid-19 cases. Of these, 808 patients were either in home or institutional isolation. A total of 34,805 tests were conducted on Saturday and the results of 1,061 tests were awaited, it said adding that of all samples tested, a bulk of 30,939 were done in government labs.

 

Tags: narayanpet with no new covid cases for a week, narayanpet zero covid cases, narayanpet, telangana, covid cases telangana, covid-19 telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


