Mega industrial hub at Kavali faces roadblock

Nellore: A proposal by the state government to establish a mega industrial hub on 6,236.93 acres of land at Kavali in Nellore district, close to the Ramayapatnam port, has been facing hurdles following the reluctance of farmers to give up their land as well as the objection of Kandukuru legislator Mahdihar Reddy against setting up the hub in Nellore district while ignoring the backward Kandukuru region in Prakasam district.

Sources in the revenue department said there is reluctance among the farmers cultivating 615 acres of assigned land and 395 acres of CJFS (Cooperative Joint Farming Society) lands to give up possession. The farmers say they have been cultivating the land for five decades.

"Even if we convince them, we may have to pay Rs 40 lakh per acre for patta land and Rs 25 lakh to assigned/CJFS lands because the rates are jacked up by real estate promoters,” a source in the revenue wing said.

When contacted, Mahidhar Reddy justified his stance against the hub coming up in Nellore district while reminding that the port is coming up in Kandukuru constituency of Prakasam district which is one of the most backward regions in the state.

“The industrial hub should be at the same place where the port is coming up,” the legislator said pointing to the proposal to acquire 3,500 acres of land available in and around Ramayapatnam in addition to 800 acres earmarked for the port.

Claiming that 1,200 families will be affected and 650 families will be displaced because of the port project, he said jobs can be provided to them if the industrial hub is set up adjacent to the port.

Stressing that there is no dearth for land in Kandukuru region, he said he had no objection if the project came up in Kavali after developing the port and a hub at Ramayapatnam.

Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the land identified for the industrial hub near Kavali had contiguity with the land earmarked for Ramayapatnam port.

He said there is no need for any doubts on the project since they have already given instructions to the revenue officials on procurement of land as a single piece.