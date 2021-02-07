APIIC, collector told to acquire 2,000 acres for mega industrial hub in Kavali

In addition, the water requirement of the industrial hub can be met by the Rallapadu reservoir in Prakasam district. — PTI image

Nellore: The state government has issued instructions to the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and the collector to acquire 2,000 acres to maintain contiguity for the mega industrial hub at Chennarayapalem, Anemadugu and Tummalapenta in Kavali Rural mandal of SPSR Nellore district.

More than 1,000 acres of government land including assigned and CJFS land is available in the three villages, requisition for acquisition of 990.37 acres of patta land has been made.

The APIIC agreed to pay compensation as fixed by the government for the patta land.

One of the reasons for focusing on the location is its proximity to the proposed Ramayapatnam port as well as Chennai-Kolkata national highway apart from the broad gauge railway line connecting north and south India.

In addition, the water requirement of the industrial hub can be met by the Rallapadu reservoir in Prakasam district. There is no dearth for power as the Nellore coast is dotted with thermal power projects which are not working to their full capacity due to lack of demand.

Another advantage for the project is a proposal for upgrading the Kavali-SR Puram road (NH-167BG) as an important highway keeping the demand for transport after the Ramayapatnam port is built.

Moreover, the government is considering connecting the interior parts of Nellore, Kadapa, and Prakasam districts through a 105-km long road linking remote upland mandals of Nellore with others.

Official claim that the proposed road project would reduce traffic congestion and contribute to hassle-free transportation. It would be a boon for the proposed industrial hub, they added.