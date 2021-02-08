Nation Other News 07 Feb 2021 615 child labourers ...
Nation, In Other News

615 child labourers rescued under Operation Smile - 7 in Warangal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
The children have been brought in from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Maharashtra
Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: AFP Photo)
 Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: AFP Photo)

WARANGAL: As many as 615 child labourers were identified as part of Operation Smile-7 in the erstwhile Warangal district. It is an initiative to ensure a secure childhood for children saved from child labour and bonded labour in the northern districts of Telangana state.

As part of Operation Smile-7 conducted in collaboration with the departments of women and child welfare, child protection, cabour, Childline 1098 and police, the child labourers were identified and picked up from bus-stands and railway stations, other public places, construction sites and hazardous industries.

 

Child welfare officials say the children engaged for begging and works in the erstwhile Warangal district were found to have been brought in from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Maharashtra.

Mandala Parashuramulu, chairperson of the district child welfare committee, said, “The Union ministry of labour will set up vocational training centres under the supervision of district collector in each of the district centres for uneducated children in  the age group of 15 -18 in Telangana state. These children are given training in the subjects of their choice.”

 

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is implementing several welfare schemes with special focus on making Telangana a state free of child labour. “We urge KCR to set up vocational training centres for those in the age-group of 15 and 18 in each district,” he said.

The following are the numbers of child labourers rescued as part of Operation Smile-7:
Warangal Urban: 178
Warangal Rural: 38
Jangaon: 100
Mulugu: 190
Jayashankar Bhupalpally: 58
Mahbubabad: 51
Total: 615

...
Tags: child labour, child labourers, child labourers rescued, bonded labour, bonded labourers rescued, operation smile-7
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The SP visited various villages under Martur, Addanki and J Pangaluru police stations and issued directions to police officers and other staff involved in the first phase of the elections. (Representational Photo: DC)

Ban orders imposed on poll-bound villages in AP

Private employees working in Telangana State said the main candidates in their village offered them to and fro bus tickets and money for other expenses if they went back home for voting. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Lure to voters at high pitch in first phase of AP Gram Panchayat polls

HC observed that the SEC does not have power to direct that the petitioner (minister) be confined to his residential premises. (Photo:DC)

AP HC sets aside SEC order restraining minister Ramachandra Reddy

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

High alert in UP as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand

Glacier outburst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand destroying houses on the river bank (Image source: Twitter@VyvahareHarshal)

Students’ march to supports farmers; JNU students’ union president leads rally

Aishe Gosh, President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union ( Image Source: Facebook)

Rs 3 crore to be spent on renovating desecrated north Andhra temple

Picture for representational purposes only (Image source: Twitter@india_temples)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham