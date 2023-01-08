Telangana HC pulls up govt over Ayush lecturer appointments

The government counsel told the court that due to vacancies and the non-availability of teaching staff, the government decided to fill them with in-service medical officers. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court pulled up the state government for filling posts of lecturers in the Ayush department through a backdoor method, instead of direct recruitments, as per the Ayurvedic Medical Service Rules.

Through government order (GO) 71 issued on June 28, 2022, the state government relaxed Rule-3 of the Ayurvedic Medical Service Rules, concerning direct recruitments for lecturers/assistant professors, through the conversion of in-service medical officers appointed under the non-teaching cadre.

However, ayurvedic doctors challenged the GO in the High Court, which stayed the order and asked the government to file counters.

The government counsel told the court that due to vacancies and the non-availability of teaching staff, the government decided to fill them with in-service medical officers.

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, questioned when the last notification was issued to fill the vacancies in question and asked how many notifications were issued for the same over the past 10 years, to which the government counsel did not have a reply.

The court refused to vacate the stay and stated that such backend recruitments could not be allowed.