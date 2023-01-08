  
Sankranti holiday schedule revised in AP to 7 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2023, 12:03 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 12:21 am IST
Commissioner of school education S. Suresh Kumar issued the order, and said one holiday would be treated as a compensatory working day. The earlier holiday schedule was for six days, from January 11 to 16.
 Commissioner of school education S. Suresh Kumar issued the order, and said one holiday would be treated as a compensatory working day. The earlier holiday schedule was for six days, from January 11 to 16.

Vijayawada: The education department on Saturday extended the Sankranti vacation for schools which will now be shut for seven days from January 12 to 18. The revision was done on the basis of teachers organisations requesting education minister Botsa Satyanarayana for the change.

Commissioner of school education S. Suresh Kumar issued the order, and said one holiday would be treated as a compensatory working day. The earlier holiday schedule was for six days, from January 11 to 16.

Meanwhile, other teachers groups were unhappy, saying the late revision of the schedule would disturb their travel plans.

