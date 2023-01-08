PM likely to visit Hyderabad after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was last in Hyderabad on November 12, on a stopover during a visit to Ramagundam to dedicate to the nation the public sector Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory Limited. During the stopover in Hyderabad, he had also addressed city BJP leaders and workers at the Begumpet airport. (File Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti to take part in official programmes, including the flagging off of a Vande Bharat train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Senior BJP leaders said that two dates, January 18 and January 19, were under consideration for Modi’s visit, and that a final decision will be confirmed later. A senior government functionary confirmed that there was a proposal for Modi to visit Hyderabad after Sankranti.

On December 28, 2022, Deccan Chronicle reported that a Vande Bharat high-speed express train service would soon start between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. It was also reported that Union minister G. Kishan Reddy had requested the railway ministry to consider extending the service till Visakhapatnam.

In addition to flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, Modi is expected to formally launch the Secunderabad railway station revamp works.

Modi was last in Hyderabad on November 12, on a stopover during a visit to Ramagundam to dedicate to the nation the public sector Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory Limited. During the stopover in Hyderabad, he had also addressed city BJP leaders and workers at the Begumpet airport.

Modi’s proposed visit is expected to give a further boost to the state BJP leadership and cadres preparing for the state Assembly elections, which are to be held towards the end of this year.