  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 07 Jan 2023 In a first, IAF woma ...
Nation, In Other News

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 7, 2023, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2023, 12:59 pm IST
For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)
 For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country.

The women officers have been participating in wargames with the foreign contingents coming to India including the French Air Force where two of the lady fighter pilots took part but this would be the first time they would be representing the country on foreign land.

India’s one of the first three lady fighter pilots Squadron Leader Avni Chaturvedi will be leaving for Japan shortly for participating in the exercise. Squadron Leader Chaturvedi is a Su-30MKI pilot.

The exercise Veer Guardian 2023 will be carried out from January 16 to January 26 at the Hyakuri Air Base and its surrounding airspace in Omitama, and the Iruma Air Base in Sayama in Japan.

Chaturvedi’s batchmate and part of the troika of first female fighter pilots in the force Squadron Leader Bhavna Kanth termed the Su-30MKIs operated by the Indian Air Force as one of the best and most lethal platforms armed with indigenous weapon systems.

“The Su-30MKi is a versatile multirole combat aircraft which can carry out both air-to-ground and air-to-air missions simultaneously.”

“What is unique about this aircraft is that it can carry out manoeuvres at both high speeds and low speeds. It also has the capability of doing very long-range missions due to multiple refuelling it can do and it has very long endurance,” Squadron Leader Bhavna Kanth told ANI in an exclusive interaction.

She said the aircraft has the latest avionics and can easily integrate any of the latest weapons easily and can carry out missions with ease.

Asked about her feeling as a woman fighter pilot, she said the aircraft does not know whether it was being flown by a man or a woman and she was proud to be part of the esteemed force.

Ace fighter pilot Group Captain Arpit Kala heading a Su-30 fighter aircraft squadron in the desert sector said the Indian Su-30MKIs are unique in the sense that they have been equipped with best of technologies and weaponry from the world.

Asked to compare the Indian Su-30MKI with the Su-30s operated by other countries including the ones operated by its original manufacturer Russia, Group Captain Kala said: “What makes the Indian Su-30MKI different from the flankers (Su-30 combat aircraft) operated across the world is that it is a beautiful integration of various weapons, sensors and avionics from all over the world.”

“Its long-range vectors (missiles) including the indigenous air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons give it an edge over others. It is one of the best aircraft in the world,” Kala said.

The officer said the aircraft and the training of the aircrew make it one of the best flankers in the world as the Indian Air Force training is considered one of the best in the world.

He said the integration of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and the Astra air-to-air missiles have made the aircraft more lethal.

Squadron Leader Mukul Bawa also termed the aircraft as a unique aircraft equipped with made-in-India equipment which makes it more lethal.

Officials said the long-range air-launched BrahMos which can go much beyond 500 Km plus would enable the aircraft to take down air defence systems of enemy forces by remaining much out of their reach.

The defence ministry has also cleared the acquisition of the next-generation anti-radiation missiles for the Su-30MKIs which would enable them to strike enemy radars from more than 100 Km ranges.

India is the only country in the world which has equipped its Su-30s with such long-range strike capabilities and has kept modernising the fleet with the latest weapons.

A lot of new equipment has also been incorporated into the Sukhoi fleet during the last two years including the Spice-2000 series precision-guided weapons which are considered to be very effective stand-off weapons.

...
Tags: women fighter pilots, su-30mki, su-30mki fighter jets, squadron leader avni chaturvedi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur


Latest From Nation

A gang of 59 women allegedly assaulted a man accusing him of circulating morphed photos of another woman through social media

59 women booked for assaulting man in Kerala

Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Saturday apologised for a flyer urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York in November. (PTI)

Air India pee row: Crew, pilot de-rostered; CEO apologises, reviews alcohol policy

In a hit-and-run case in Bengaluru, two women travelling in an auto rickshaw died on the spot. — Representational Image/Video grab

Hit and run in Bengaluru, two women killed

Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge weather stations recorded minimum temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees and 1.5 degrees, respectively. — PTI

At 2.2 deg Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pay visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Mathura

Radhekrishna Pathak, trustee of Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, said they expected the couple to come in the afternoon but the two reached the place early in the morning. He said Sharma's family has been a follower of Baba Neem Karoli. — Twitter

HAML to fast track Hyderabad Airport Metro

The Airport Metro Biodiversity Junction station will be built to facilitate the integration of the future BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro corridor station. (Representative photo / DC)

Captain Shiva is 1st Army woman officer to serve in Siachen

Capt. Chouhan who hails from Rajasthan is a Bengal Sapper Officer and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021. (Photo:DC)

Microsoft CEO Nadella meets PM Modi, says India's digital transformation inspiring

Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (Twitter/@satyanadella)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->