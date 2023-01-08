Farmers approach HC to oppose industrial zone

Farmers said that with officials disregarding their objections, they approached the High Court. (Photo: Twitter)

KAMAREDDY: Farmers on Saturday, after a series of agitations, petitioned the Telangana High Court to direct the state government against acquiring their lands for setting up an industrial zone in Kamareddy, as per the draft master plan.

Over the past few days, farmers have been staging dharnas, rasta rokos and observing a bandh in Kamareddy, against the proposed master plan. They found fault with officials for earmarking fertile agricultural fields in Adloor, Yellareddy, Elchipur and Tekrial villages, among others, for an industrial zone.

While municipal authorities set a January 11 deadline for receiving objections to the draft master plan, farmers have already sent over 500 legal notices to object to the industrial zone.

Farmers said that with officials disregarding their objections, they approached the High Court.

On Saturday, farmers of Patha Rajampet village staged a rasta roko, following which the police intervened and asked them to withdraw. The agitators submitted a memorandum to the Kamareddy municipal commissioner.