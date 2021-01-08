Skoda to roll out mid-size SUV Kushaq in 18 months

Kushaq is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience.

Hyderabad: Skoda Auto India has said that its latest offering, a midsized SUV, Skoda Kushaq, will be the first in a series of vehicles tailored to meet the needs and demands of customers from the domestic market as well as those in emerging economies the world over.

The roll-out of these vehicles will happen over the next 18 months, the company said in a release.

The Kushaq, Skoda said, is the first vehicle designed and developed under the company’s ‘India 2.0’ project. According to Zac Hollis, brand director, Skoda Auto India, the Kushaq offers a combination of the “brand's timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary value proposition, and enhanced safety and security.”

It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience, Hollis said.

The name of the Skoda’s latest entrant into the Indian auto market is derived from Sanskrit: The word ‘Kushak’ denotes a king or an emperor, the company said.

The powerful vehicle, the company said, not only personifies its moniker, but also reflects upon Skoda's 125 years of history and heritage, a legacy that substantiates the brand’s claim, ‘Driven by inventiveness and clever ideas — since 1895.'

The name, starting with a K and ending with a Q, “also resonates the virtues of the Skoda SUV family — Kodiaq, Karoq, and Kamiq,” the automaker said.