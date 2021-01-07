Andhra Pradesh government to nominate governing bodies for weavers societies

Kadapa: The state government is preparing to constitute governing bodies for all weavers’ cooperative societies in all 13 districts and officials are already on the job.

Unlike the trend earlier, the panel will be established directly by the government and effectively do away with elected members. Towards this there will be five-member handloom co-operative societies and comes close on the heels of the tripartite committees for primary agricultural co-operative credit societies. There are about more than 30,000 people in the district whose livelihood is directly or indirectly dependent on the handloom sector.

According to official figures, there are 195 weaver’s co-operative societies in the district. Of these, the term of the governing bodies has ended for 172 societies.

Presently officials from the handloom and textile department are preparing reports for establishing five-member committees for each society.

Srirangam Appaji, assistant director, district handloom department, Kadapa, told Deccan Chronicle said that societies that do not have governing bodies are being looked after by special officers.

He said once formed the five members of the governing body will have the right to vote in co-operative societies governed by special officers. Appaji said that the panels that will be constituted soon would be for 71 societies in Jammalamadugu, 51 in Proddatur, 9 in Badvelu, 13 in Mydukur, 11 in Rajampet, nine in Kamalapuram, five in Pulivendula and three in Railway koduru.