Nation Other News 07 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh gover ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh government to nominate governing bodies for weavers societies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2021, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2021, 11:36 pm IST
The panel will be established directly by the government and effectively do away with elected members
There are 195 weaver’s co-operative societies in Kadapa district. — DC Image
 There are 195 weaver’s co-operative societies in Kadapa district. — DC Image

Kadapa: The state government is preparing to constitute governing bodies for all weavers’ cooperative societies in all 13 districts and officials are already on the job.

Unlike the trend earlier, the panel will be established directly by the government and effectively do away with elected members. Towards this there will be five-member handloom co-operative societies and comes close on the heels of the tripartite committees for primary agricultural co-operative credit societies. There are about more than 30,000 people in the district whose livelihood is directly or indirectly dependent on the handloom sector.

 

According to official figures, there are 195 weaver’s co-operative societies in the district. Of these, the term of the governing bodies has ended for 172 societies.

Presently officials from the handloom and textile department are preparing reports for establishing five-member committees for each society.

Srirangam Appaji, assistant director, district handloom department, Kadapa, told Deccan Chronicle said that societies that do not have governing bodies are being looked after by special officers.

He said once formed the five members of the governing body will have the right to vote in co-operative societies governed by special officers. Appaji said that the panels that will be constituted soon would be for 71 societies in Jammalamadugu, 51 in Proddatur, 9 in Badvelu, 13 in Mydukur, 11 in Rajampet, nine in Kamalapuram, five in Pulivendula and three in Railway koduru.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh weavers' cooperative societies, five-member committees for weavers societies andhra pradesh, weavers societies in kadapa district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Kite flying seasons in the past lasted four months but now, it has shrunk to two or three days. — DC Image

‘Chinese invasion’ hurts Hyderabad’s kite-makers

Isro scientist Tapan Misra

I was poisoned in Bengaluru during a promotion interview: ISRO scientist

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has virtually revolutionised the examination process for various state government cadre posts by going fully digital. (Representational image: Pixabay)

APPSC exams go digital, candidates to take up test on tablets

The laws intrude into the right to privacy under Article 21 and freedom of religion under Article 25, it was contended. — PTI

SC refuses to stay Uttarakhand, UP laws regulating inter-faith marriages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

I was poisoned in Bengaluru during a promotion interview: ISRO scientist

Isro scientist Tapan Misra

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Famous lyricist Vennelakanti passes away, succumbs to heart attack

Vennelakanti Rajeswara Prasad (Photo credit : Wikipedia)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham