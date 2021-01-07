Nation Other News 07 Jan 2021 DC impact: Gulf migr ...
Nation, In Other News

DC impact: Gulf migrant back home after six years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 7, 2021, 10:50 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2021, 10:50 am IST
Katthula Swamy returned home safely from Saudi Arabia and met his wife and two children
Swamy of Ankapur village went to Saudi Arabia in 2012 in search of livelihood and returned home for vacation in 2014. — DC Image
 Swamy of Ankapur village went to Saudi Arabia in 2012 in search of livelihood and returned home for vacation in 2014. — DC Image

NIZAMABAD: The reunion of a Gulf migrant worker with family members after six years brought cheers among the family and relatives in Ankapur village of Armoor mandal on Wednesday.

Katthula Swamy returned home safely from Saudi Arabia and met his wife and two children. His plight was highlighted in Deccan Chronicle on November 25 and 26.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rena, sister in-law of Katthula Swamy, said that they feared for the safety of Swamy in Saudi Arabia during Covid-19 pandemic.

"We had no hopes as he had lost employment and was struck in a financial crisis. The official machinery reacted immediately after the report was published in Deccan Chronicle,” she said.

Katthula Swamy of Ankapur village went to Saudi Arabia in 2012 in search of livelihood. He returned home for vacation in 2014. After going back he faced several problems. He worked as a driver by taking a vehicle on an engaged basis. He incurred heavy losses due to technical problems in the vehicle.

 

The owner of the vehicle demanded payment for the repair and denied to return Swamy’s passport. The pandemic worsened his situation. He explained his pathetic condition to the Deccan Chronicle from Saudi Arabia over the phone and the news appeared in these columns.

Nizamabad commissioner of police Kartikeya directed Armoor police to submit a report on Katthula Swamy family.

Telangana Gulf welfare and cultural association president P. Basanth Reddy coordinated with NRI department of Telangana state, Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia for Swamy’s safe return.

 

Ankapur sarpanch Maccharla Poojitha, upa-sarpanch Maccharla Kishore Reddy provided free flight tickets to Katthula Swamy to return home. For the quarantine period Swamy first landed in Mumbai airport and later reached RGIA in Hyderabad. He took a bus and reached Ankapur on Wednesday.

...
Tags: katthula swamy gulf migrant, gulf migrant from nizamabad, ankapur resident returns home, dc impact


Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has virtually revolutionised the examination process for various state government cadre posts by going fully digital. (Representational image: Pixabay)

APPSC exams go digital, candidates to take up test on tablets

The laws intrude into the right to privacy under Article 21 and freedom of religion under Article 25, it was contended. — PTI

SC refuses to stay Uttarakhand, UP laws regulating inter-faith marriages

BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind. — DC Image

BJP urges Telangana government to take action on My Home Group

The coach factory was first sanctioned to Kazipet in 1982 and a wagon factory proposal in 2010 was called back due to various reasons. — Representational photo

Telangana hands over 150 acres to railways for POH workshop



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Tough task for syringe manufacturers

According to Rajiv Nath, founder and forum coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, the estimated demand in India is around 180 crore (1.8 billion) syringes every year. (AFP)

Hajis told to file IT returns as no word from ministry yet

Haj pilgrims (PTI/File photo)

24 dead, 17 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. (PTI)

Cruelty to animals as cattle traders taking river route in Andhra Pradesh

There are instances of cattle dying while being pulled through the boats as they failed to breathe properly and swam up against the rising tide (Image:Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham