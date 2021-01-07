DC impact: Gulf migrant back home after six years

Swamy of Ankapur village went to Saudi Arabia in 2012 in search of livelihood and returned home for vacation in 2014. — DC Image

NIZAMABAD: The reunion of a Gulf migrant worker with family members after six years brought cheers among the family and relatives in Ankapur village of Armoor mandal on Wednesday.

Katthula Swamy returned home safely from Saudi Arabia and met his wife and two children. His plight was highlighted in Deccan Chronicle on November 25 and 26.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rena, sister in-law of Katthula Swamy, said that they feared for the safety of Swamy in Saudi Arabia during Covid-19 pandemic.

"We had no hopes as he had lost employment and was struck in a financial crisis. The official machinery reacted immediately after the report was published in Deccan Chronicle,” she said.

Katthula Swamy of Ankapur village went to Saudi Arabia in 2012 in search of livelihood. He returned home for vacation in 2014. After going back he faced several problems. He worked as a driver by taking a vehicle on an engaged basis. He incurred heavy losses due to technical problems in the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle demanded payment for the repair and denied to return Swamy’s passport. The pandemic worsened his situation. He explained his pathetic condition to the Deccan Chronicle from Saudi Arabia over the phone and the news appeared in these columns.

Nizamabad commissioner of police Kartikeya directed Armoor police to submit a report on Katthula Swamy family.

Telangana Gulf welfare and cultural association president P. Basanth Reddy coordinated with NRI department of Telangana state, Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia for Swamy’s safe return.

Ankapur sarpanch Maccharla Poojitha, upa-sarpanch Maccharla Kishore Reddy provided free flight tickets to Katthula Swamy to return home. For the quarantine period Swamy first landed in Mumbai airport and later reached RGIA in Hyderabad. He took a bus and reached Ankapur on Wednesday.