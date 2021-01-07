Nation Other News 07 Jan 2021 Concrete works resta ...
Concrete works restart on Polavaram spill channel

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 7, 2021, 10:56 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2021, 10:56 am IST
MEIL engineers say so far, 2.5 tmc ft of water has been pumped out from the spill channel
The engineers expressed confidence that the remaining works will be completed by end of June 2021. — DC Image
VIJAYAWADA:  Water resources authorities on Wednesday restarted concrete works on the spill channel of Polavaram Irrigation Project at Polavaram in West Godavari.

Concreting works on the spill channel had got stalled after Godavari River witnessed heavy floods following heavy rainfall within its catchment areas in July, 2020. However, authorities had asked Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) to pump water from the spill channel.

 

Accordingly, the company took up the work from November 20 onwards and 70 heavy capacity pumps were fixed to pump out flood water from the spill channel.
MEIL engineers say so far, 2.5 tmc ft of water has been pumped out from the spill channel. They further said so far, 1,10,033 cubic meters of concrete and 10,64,417 of earth works have completed on the spill channel. The engineers expressed confidence that the remaining works will be completed by end of June 2021.

As AP government has targeted to complete execution of the whole project by December end 2021 to ensure supply of water for cultivation of crops by farmers from 2022 Kharif season, water resources authorities are making all out efforts to expedite works and complete the project as per schedule.

 

...
