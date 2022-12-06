  
Nation, In Other News

Unique crematorium to be inaugurated in Hyderabad today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Dec 6, 2022, 10:27 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 10:27 am IST
The Hindu crematorium named ‘Mukti Ghat’ is equipped with two electrical furnaces (DC)
 The Hindu crematorium named ‘Mukti Ghat’ is equipped with two electrical furnaces (DC)

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao today will launch the city’s first of its kind facility for the funeral rites of the departed souls belonging to three major faiths.

The funeral home developed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), constructed at a cost of Rs 16. 25 crore on 6.5 acre land, can accommodate last rites according to the Hindu, Muslim and Christian faiths. Apart from this, there will be a provision for relatives in foreign countries to watch the last rites of their loved ones.

According to HMDA officials, dedicated areas have been provided for each community, with an aim to promote communal harmony. Of the total area, 2.5 acres have been allotted to the Hindus, and two acres each to Muslims and Christians.

A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 50 kilo litres per day (KLD) has been set up for purifying the water and reusing it for irrigation of landscaping.

A dedicated office room, cold storage, prayer hall, watchman’s room, toilet block, vehicles for the final journey, and parking space have been provided separately for all the three facilities.

The Hindu crematorium named ‘Mukti Ghat’ is equipped with two electrical furnaces, which will draw 90 per cent of the power required from the solar power plant of 140 kW capacity installed in the premises. A separate building has been constructed for performing the tenth day rituals as per the Hindu customs. The Muslim and Christian graveyards have been provided with a unique feature which allows for burial of the bodies in three layers at any single spot. Each burial ground can accommodate total of 550 bodies.

The land was being used as a dump yard by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for depositing construction and demolition waste. The piled up debris has been cleared from the site for creating the facility.

