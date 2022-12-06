  
Nation, In Other News

Traffic diversions due to civic works irk Hyderabad folk

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Dec 6, 2022, 7:34 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 7:34 am IST
 Reportedly, there will be traffic detours in effect for three months. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: The multiple traffic diversions due to construction or repair works, or, in the case of Jubilee Hills, to improve traffic flow, across the city have become a matter of great concern for motorists.

On Friday, traffic police announced diversions from Friday for a week at Jubilee Hills Road No 45 and roads around it, including in Filmnagar and Journalist Colony.

This meant that vehicles coming from the Jubilee Hills checkpost towards Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge cannot go straight to Road no 45 junction or Journalist Colony but through Road No. 36 or head to Road no 39 and take a long U-turn.

It is ditto for those coming from Banjara Hills Road No. 12 and Filmnagar.

"These diversions are just a trial, something that was tested and worked in regulating the traffic at Tarnaka earlier," said a traffic police officer at Jubilee Hills Road No 45.

The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) work that started two weeks ago between Rasoolpura and Ramgopalpet police station on Minister Road in Begumpet has caused residents and college students great inconvenience.

"I got late to college for three successive days and the traffic jam sounded like a lame excuse. I can't afford to rely on public transport during peak hours," said a student.

A passerby noted that a few fruit vendors, who were regulars on the street, disappeared because their businesses were getting affected.

The closure of a road between Golnaka junction and Amberpet Che Number junction to make way for the construction of a 1.5-km flyover seems to be never-ending. "The project started around May, just days before rains hit. Months of work went down the drain," said Aneesh, a resident of Amberpet.

Reportedly, there will be traffic detours in effect for three months. Several infrastructure projects, especially nala, stepwells and restoration of historic places are being taken up only now, noted several people on Twitter, wishing these 'otherwise much-needed works had started earlier' and not with an eye on the ensuing elections.     

With the commissioner of traffic police transferred recently and GHMC officials being busy with stepwell inauguration, none was available for official comments.

Tags: jubilee hills, jubilee hills road, filmnagar, jubilee hills checkpost, durgam cheruvu cable bridge, journalist, banjara hills road, tarnaka, strategic nala development programme (sndp), ramgopalpet police station, rasoolpura, begumpet, college students, huge traffic jam, amberpet, nala development, stepwells, historic places, ghmc, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

