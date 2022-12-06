  
Nation Other News 06 Dec 2022 Telangana: Bullock c ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana: Bullock cart owner fined for oxen peeing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Sundarlal Loadh with his oxen cart. (DC Image)
  Sundarlal Loadh with his oxen cart. (DC Image)

Khammam: While civic and police officials fail miserably to penalise people for urinating and defecating in public places, the owner of a bullock cart was fined Rs 100 for an offence committed by his oxen, which are used as draft animals.

The oxen, blissfully unaware of civic etiquette, urinated in front of Singareni Collieries Company Limited's (SCCL) general manager's office.

Sundarlal Loadh, who transports flower pots and soil from one location to another for a living, was caught in an awkward situation when his bullocks began urinating in front of the office, which is located on the road between Kothapoosapalli and Pathapoosapalli.

On the complaint of the SCCL office, a police case was filed against Loadh under Section 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code, and he was placed in special magistrate court in Yellandu.

On November 29, he received a notice to pay a Rs 100 fine. The poor man did not have the money on hand. "I didn't have that money on the day, and a constable on duty paid it after I promised to repay it. The cop was generous enough to pay Rs 100,” he said.

Loadh stated that he did not anticipate his bullocks would start urinating in front of the GM’s office. "The bullock cart is my only source of income after I failed to receive adequate compensation for my land at Usirikayalapalli in Karepalli mandal in Khammam district, which has been tilled for four generations,” he said.

“We went to court, and SCCL promised to pay us compensation. However, it did not pay as much as we had hoped,” he said.

People like Sundarlal Loadh question whether officials are taking the law against causing public nuisance seriously, particularly when it comes to humans answering nature's call in public spaces. Among the hard lessons Loadh learnt from this incident was to carry water for cleaning up after his cattle or currency notes to pay fines.

...
Tags: singareni collierie company limited, bullock carts, oxen, public urination, public nuisance
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The Sarpanches are expressing their plight to MLAs and MLCs. (DC File Photo)

TRS sarpanches angry over delayed payments from government

Jana Sena leader Ramchandra Yadav's house was vandalised. (DC Representational Image)

JS leader Ramchandra Yadav’s residence vandalised in Punganur

Municipal Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao inspecting the renovated 300-year-old stepwell in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad after formally inaugurating it on Monday. (Photo by arrangement)

KTR inaugurates restored Bansilalpet stepwell 

The TRS government had promised the family members of the deceased. (Photo: Twitter)

Kondagattu bus accident victims stage dharna, urge CM to fulfill promise



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

ISRO to launch PSLV-54 on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: “EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA). — Twitter

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Amit Shah

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->