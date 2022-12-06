  
Narendra Modi rings YSRTP chief Y.S. Sharmila

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 6, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y.S. Sharmila and expressed sympathy over a recent incident in which the police towed away her car while she was still sitting in it.
The call, which lasted for a couple of minutes, came a day after Prime Minister reportedly caught her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy off-guard, questioning his silence on the incident.

Modi had a brief interaction with Jagan Mohan Reddy on the sidelines of the G20 Summit preparatory meet with all political parties at New Delhi on Monday.
YSRTP leaders claimed that Modi described the police action as unconstitutional. He said he was pained over the incident and invited Sharmila to Delhi for a meeting.

Speaking to mediapersons after garlanding the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund here, Sharmila confirmed her telephonic talk with the Prime Minister and thanked him for expressing concern over the incident.

