Metro line from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar after polls, says KTR

HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence that the TRS will be re-elected in the 2023 elections on the back of progress and development under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, minister K.T. Rama Rao stated that the state government would extend the Metro Rail line from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar after the elections.

While inaugurating development projects worth Rs. 54 crore in the LB Nagar constituency, Rama Rao stated that Telangana's impressive growth in a short period of time was possible due to the CM's “visionary approach.”

Although he stated that the government would extend the Metro Rail to Hayathnagar, Rama Rao made no mention of plans to connect the Nagole-LB Nagar stations, which would allow commuters to travel across three corridors —LB Nagar-Miyapur, Nagole-Raidurg, and JBS-MGBS.

The MAUD minister, who inaugurated a box drain nala built under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in LB Nagar, stated that Telangana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had more than doubled in the last eight years, from Rs. 5.06 lakh crore when the state was formed to Rs. 11.55 lakh crore now. He asserted that the state has demonstrated to the nation an integrated holistic model of administration in which all sectors, including agriculture, information technology, the environment, and health, are developed systematically together.

Rama Rao also inaugurated a multi-faith crematorium at LB Nagar as well as the country's first pet animal crematorium in Fathullaguda.

He stated that the country's first multi-faith crematorium, built on 6.5 acres of land, had designated areas for Hindus, Muslims and Christians to perform the last rites and would promote communal harmony.

According to him, pet crematorium was established to provide dignified and respectful last rites to pet animals in a scientific manner which is compliant with Pollution Control Board standards.

The final resting place