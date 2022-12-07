  
Nation Other News 06 Dec 2022 Metro line from LB N ...
Nation, In Other News

Metro line from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar after polls, says KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 7, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks after inaugurating delopment projects worth Rs. 54 crore in the LB Nagar constituency in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks after inaugurating delopment projects worth Rs. 54 crore in the LB Nagar constituency in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence that the TRS will be re-elected in the 2023 elections on the back of progress and development under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, minister K.T. Rama Rao stated that the state government would extend the Metro Rail line from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar after the elections.

While inaugurating development projects worth Rs. 54 crore in the LB Nagar constituency, Rama Rao stated that Telangana's impressive growth in a short period of time was possible due to the CM's “visionary approach.”

Although he stated that the government would extend the Metro Rail to Hayathnagar, Rama Rao made no mention of plans to connect the Nagole-LB Nagar stations, which would allow commuters to travel across three corridors —LB Nagar-Miyapur, Nagole-Raidurg, and JBS-MGBS.

The MAUD minister, who inaugurated a box drain nala built under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in LB Nagar, stated that Telangana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had more than doubled in the last eight years, from Rs. 5.06 lakh crore when the state was formed to Rs. 11.55 lakh crore now. He asserted that the state has demonstrated to the nation an integrated holistic model of administration in which all sectors, including agriculture, information technology, the environment, and health, are developed systematically together.

Rama Rao also inaugurated a multi-faith crematorium at LB Nagar as well as the country's first pet animal crematorium in Fathullaguda.

He stated that the country's first multi-faith crematorium, built on 6.5 acres of land, had designated areas for Hindus, Muslims and Christians to perform the last rites and would promote communal harmony.

According to him, pet crematorium was established to provide dignified and respectful last rites to pet animals in a scientific manner which is compliant with Pollution Control Board standards.

The final resting place

  • 'Mukti Ghat' is outfitted with two electrical furnaces that will draw 90% of the required power from a 140 kW solar power plant installed on the premises.
  • A separate building has been constructed to accommodate Hindu 10th-day rituals.
  • Muslim and Christian graveyards allows for the burial of bodies in three layers at any single location. Each burial ground has a capacity of 550 bodies.
  • Hindus have been given 2.5 acres of the 6.5 acres of land, while Muslims and Christians have been given two acres each.
  • A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 50 kilolitres per day (KLD) has been constructed to purify the water and reuse it for landscaping.
  • All three facilities have their own office room, cold storage, prayer hall, watchman's room, toilet block, vehicles for the final journey, and parking space.

...
Tags: ktr, k. chandrashekhar rao, k.t. rama rao, lb nagar, hayathnagar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Unique crematorium to be inaugurated in Hyderabad today

Latest From Nation

Lepakshi Temple (Photo: Youtube)

Lepakshi temple complex in maintenance mode after rains and leakage

File photo of B.L. Santosh

SIT not allowed to name Santosh accused in ‘Poachgate’

YSRTP leaders claimed that Modi described the police action as unconstitutional. He said he was pained over the incident and invited Sharmila to Delhi for a meeting. (Representational Image/DC)

Narendra Modi rings YSRTP chief Y.S. Sharmila

The opposition will seek to corner the government on several issues and a confrontation is likely on the demand for discussions on Chinese

China border situation, misuse of agencies, inflation to dominate Parliament session



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)

PM to dedicate to nation 3 national Ayush institutes on Dec 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Diagnostic centres in Telangana flout norms, lack AERB licence

The health department claims that clinics with only CT scan and MRI machines need an AERB licence, whereas X-ray and radiotherapy equipment do not. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->