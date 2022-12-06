  
Nation Other News 06 Dec 2022 Row over TRS' B ...
Nation, In Other News

Row over TRS' Banjara Hills land for new office

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 6, 2022, 1:47 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2022, 8:41 am IST
The TRS got one acre of land in Banjara Hills. (DC Image)
 The TRS got one acre of land in Banjara Hills. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The proposal to build the city office of the TRS in the upmarket Banjara Hills area has run into rough weather with several plot owners of the Women’s Cooperative Society alleging violation of a Supreme Court status quo order by officials to accommodate the ruling party’s interests.

The TRS has started levelling works on the land even as a public interest litigation challenging the largesse extended by the state government to the ruling party is pending with the High Court. The TRS got one acre of land in Banjara Hills for Rs 5 lakh against the market value of nearly Rs 100 crore.

Earlier, following a dispute among the plot owners in the layout, the apex court had directed all the parties to maintain status quo “until further orders” on about three acres in Survey No. 129/30 near Road No. 12 of Banjara Hills.
According to the plot owners, the revenue authorities went ahead and allotted one acre to the TRS, ignoring their long pending request to demarcate the boundaries between the government land and three-acre private patta land.

“Women’s Cooperative Housing Society even obtained a tentative layout in File no 25/layout/8/70 from the municipal corporation decades ago and executed sale deeds in favour of the plot holders,” said Anjani Aiyagari, legal representative of Kishore Bhujanga Rao, who owned 4,000 sq yds in the same survey number.

Another land owner, E. Shankaramma, sold half her land to the society and retained the remaining 2,000 sq yds. Anjani Aiyagari dashed off a letter to Hyderabad collector to demarcate the land before allowing the TRS to go ahead with the construction.

When contacted, a senior district revenue official told Deccan Chronicle that the land allotted to the TRS belonged to the government and that there was no litigation particularly on the one-acre site.

“After the town survey (TSLR) in 1970s the extent of patta land was found to be around one-and-a-half acres while the remaining land belonged to the government out of which one acre was allotted to the TRS,” he said.

However, the plot owners maintain that TSLR cannot be regarded as the sole guiding factor, quoting the ‘Hyderabad Potteries Pvt Ltd v Collector, Hyderabad district’ case wherein the collector took a stand that land claimed by the private parties was recorded as government land in the TSLR.

Maintaining that the main objective of the town survey was to fix boundaries, the High Court observed that there is no presumption that every entry made in the TSLR shall be presumed to be true. There was no provision in the Act intending to make any detailed enquiries with regard to right, title and interest of persons in the lands.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), women's cooperative society
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

KCR may break silence about raids on TRS leaders
TRS looks for headstart in Hyderabad for 2023 polls

Latest From Nation

In a wake of heavy rainfall on December 8, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu. (Representational image: ANI)

6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu after heavy rainfall alert

The Hindu crematorium named ‘Mukti Ghat’ is equipped with two electrical furnaces (DC)

Unique crematorium to be inaugurated in Hyderabad today

Boora Narsaiah Goud (Image credit: http://booranarsaiahgoud.com/)

Introspect before blaming Modi, BJP tells KCR

Reportedly, there will be traffic detours in effect for three months. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Traffic diversions due to civic works irk Hyderabad folk



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

ISRO to launch PSLV-54 on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: “EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA). — Twitter

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Amit Shah

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->