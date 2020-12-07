TD regime’s sop cycles gather dust

The bicycles were dumped at MPDO offices in various mandals, while the garbage related vehicles and implements were kept behind the Pennar Bhavan in Anantapur. (Representation Image)

ANANTAPUR: At least 10,000 bicycles and a large number of tractors, including loaders hydraulic and garbage collection autos and several implements, were left unused and idle in the district since January 2019.

The bicycles were dumped at MPDO offices in various mandals, while the garbage related vehicles and implements were kept behind the Pennar Bhavan in Anantapur.

The bicycles were purchased under the Adarana Scheme during the Telugu Desam regime. They, however, were not distributed because of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for General Assembly elections in the state.

Sources said each bicycle was bought by the government for Rs 4,000 and sent to MPDO offices for the distribution. The bicycles were supposed to be distributed to the beneficiaries under the Adarana scheme a few days before the general election. However, after the elections, the YSRC government discontinued the TD regime’s scheme.

With the government showing no interest in putting these bicycles to use, they were dumped in MPDO office premises and were lying there for about two years. Most of them have rusted. These bicycles have large carriers on their back, which could help people running small businesses.

Suresh, the convener of Praja Science Vedikar, observed that the bicycles could be distributed for people instead of leaving them to rust. Sources said the bicycles had no symbols of the Telugu Desam and therefore they can be given to new beneficiaries.

Similarly, garbage collection vehicles were reportedly kept idle behind Pennar Bhavan. There are 63 tractors, 63 sewage/garbage collection vehicles worth Rs.12.48 crore unused. Tyres and other parts of the vehicles have got damaged because of unuse. Analysts observe that these could have been distributed to new beneficiaries or gram panchayats for making them put to use.