Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

HYDERABAD: Many from the city got together at Indira Park here on Saturday to express solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the new bills on agriculture. The 250 plus supporters included poets, writers, artists, painters and musicians.

Naveen Ramisetty, one of the organisers, said “Most would have had lunch, in the comforts of their homes or offices and would be making plans for our Sundays with our families. Unlike many of us, the farmers have been on the roads for more than a week now and are determined to continue till the Centre repeals the controversial farm laws. They need the support of every citizen of the country.”