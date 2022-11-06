Low pressure induced rainfall likely in Vizag during Modi's visit on Nov. 11

A low pressure is very likely to move north-westwards towards Tamil Nadu­-Puducherry coast with a possibility of a slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours. (Representational image)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A low pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off Sri Lanka coast, on November 9, said an IMD report.

According to the report issued by the Indian Meteorological Department in Amaravati, the low pressure is very likely to move north-westwards towards Tamil Nadu­-Puducherry coast with a possibility of a slight intensification during subsequent 48 hours.

Dr S Karuna Sagar, a senior scientist at IMD, said that the system might intensify into a depression 48 hours after the formation of low pressure.

Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema will get rains from November 11 onwards.

Sagar said there would be no rains over north coastal Andhra Pradesh. If the system intensified, he said Visakhapatnam City might get isolated rains on November 11 and November 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive on November 11 evening and address a public meeting the following day and rainfall could affect the preparations.

Meanwhile, lower tropospheric north easterly and easterly winds would prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the IMD report said.