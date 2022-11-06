  
Nation Other News 06 Nov 2022 Farmers drying crops ...
Nation, In Other News

Farmers drying crops on NH 44 causing accidents

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 6, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 1:12 am IST
These lightweight vehicles skid off the road when they drive on to the drying crops, whether paddy, maize or any other crop.(Representational Image: PTI)
 These lightweight vehicles skid off the road when they drive on to the drying crops, whether paddy, maize or any other crop.(Representational Image: PTI)

SADASHIVNAGAR: Farmers drying their crops along National Highway-44 is causing road accidents, posing a threat to the lives of commuters, especially those riding bikes and three-wheelers during night times.

These lightweight vehicles skid off the road when they drive on to the drying crops, whether paddy, maize or any other crop. As a result, there have been many accidents in Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, some of them fatal.

Farmers dry their crops on the highway as they have no clear place available in their fields. One can see paddy, maize and red gram being dried along the highway along long stretches of NH-44.

Generally, trucks and lorries zooming on the national highway give no way, particularly to two and three-wheelers. As a result, drivers of these vehicles veer to the left of the road, which is occupied by the drying crop. This often leads to the vehicles skidding.

One can see farmers drying their crops on National Highway at Jakranpalli, Bheemgal, Mupkal and Balkonda in Nizamabad district; Dharmaraopet and Sadashivnagar in Kamareddy district; and Chityala to Thamsha in Nirmal district. Same is the case on the main road from Armoor to Nizamabad.

This poses a threat to commuters. A month ago, a person returning in the night to his native place from Nirmal town died after his bike skidded off the road when it went over maize that was drying on the road in Laxmanchanda mandal. Many such accidents have taken place on NH-44.

Elamala Gangamma of Kautla (K) in Nirmal mandal said they have no space for drying their crops. That is why they dry their crops beside the national highways, which are spacious. She said it would be helpful if the state government sets up community “Panta Kallalu” in villages or extend financial help to farmers who want to set up their own Kallalu in their agricultural fields.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh news, andhra pradesh farmers, national highway 44, road accidents
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The TTD relaunched offline issue of free slotted sarva darshan (SSD) (Twitter/@TTDevasthanams)

Free offline Tirumala darshan tickets available in Tirupati

The TD politburo member went on to accuse Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of attacking people who oppose him or question his corrupt practices. He said in the name of road widening, houses of people in Ippatam of Guntur district had been demolished just because they had offered their land to Pawan Kalyan for holding his party’s formation day. — Representational Image/DC

TD alleges ₹250 crore plan to kill PK

Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (DC)

Stones thrown from tall buildings on Naidu, say police

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (DC Image)

Modi and KCR only favour their elite buddies: Rahul



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi, Punjab CMs take responsibility for stubble burning

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with women's groups, working class women and transgender community from Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->