Mangaluru man booked for derogatory post on Prophet Mohammad

PTI
Published Nov 6, 2021, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 12:16 pm IST
Jagadish Kaivathadka has been accused of using a derogatory word against the Prophet in his post
Police sources said the case was registered at Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Mangaluru: A case has been registered against a man accused of making a blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad.

Jagadish Kaivathadka has been accused of using a derogatory word against the Prophet in his post.

 

Police sources said the case was registered at Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district on the basis of a complaint from SDPI local leader Naufal.

SDPI and Sunni Students Federation (SSF) have urged the district police to initiate action against the man for having hurt the sentiments of crores of people by speaking irreverently of the Prophet (PBUH).

Strong legal action should be taken against miscreants trying to disturb peace in the society, they said.

