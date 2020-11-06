India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

New Delhi: India's first and only geographical operational tri-service theater command Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) carried out joint services exercise code named ‘Bull Strike’ from November 3 to 5 at the remotely located Teressa Island, in the strategically important Nicobar group of Islands.

The exercise "Bull Strike" involved all the three services components of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) including elements of Indian Army's Parachute Brigade, MARCOS and Special Forces.

In a theatre command all the assets of the army, air force and navy in a particular theatre of war are placed under the command of a three-star officer.

The "Bull Strike" exercise was carried out to validate and rehearse operational plans and contingencies in a realistic tactical setting under the overall command and control of Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The major training activities comprised combat free fall and para drop from strategic lift aircraft C-130 by a company of Para Commandos from the mainland, action by MARCOS of Indian Navy and Special Heli Borne Operations (SHBO) by Indian Army Ghatak Platoons. As part of the exercise, troops of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force of Andaman and Nicobar Command were mobilized for amphibious landing, in close co-ordination with the para drop of Special Forces. The ground based manoeuvres, tactics and procedures for joint operations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were rehearsed.

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command witnessed the exercise on the final day.