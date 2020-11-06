The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  SRH VS RCB Match 58 Eliminator, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: SUN 47/2, Overs 5.5, SUN VS RCB Eliminator, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Other News 06 Nov 2020 India’s theate ...
Nation, In Other News

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Nov 6, 2020, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2020, 7:08 pm IST
The exercise was carried out to validate and rehearse operational plans and contingencies in a realistic tactical setting
The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.
 The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

New Delhi: India's first and only geographical operational tri-service theater command Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) carried out joint services exercise code named ‘Bull Strike’ from November 3 to 5 at the remotely located Teressa Island, in the strategically important Nicobar group of Islands.

The exercise "Bull Strike" involved all  the three services components of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) including elements of Indian Army's Parachute Brigade, MARCOS and Special Forces.

 

In a theatre command all the assets of the army, air force and navy in a particular theatre of war are placed under the command of a three-star officer.

The  "Bull Strike" exercise was carried out to validate and rehearse operational plans and contingencies in a realistic tactical setting under the overall command and control of Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The major training activities comprised combat free fall and para drop from          strategic lift aircraft C-130 by a company of Para Commandos from the mainland, action by MARCOS of Indian Navy and Special Heli Borne Operations (SHBO) by Indian Army Ghatak Platoons. As part of the exercise, troops of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force of Andaman and Nicobar Command were mobilized for amphibious landing, in close co-ordination with the para drop of Special Forces. The ground based manoeuvres, tactics and procedures for joint operations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were rehearsed.

 

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command witnessed the exercise on the final day.

...
Tags: andaman and nicobar command, tri-service theater command, bull strike


Latest From Nation

Indian Army

Congress accuses Modi sarkar of fake nationalism, stealing pension of armymen

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

Bipin Rawat targets China, says border confrontations could lead to wider conflict

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

No bail yet for Arnab, hearing in HC to continue tomorrow

So far, 310 people have been selected for the post of part-time priests in the Travancore Devaswom Board from the rank list, published in 2017.

Kerala's Travancore Devaswom Board to appoint ST priest



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pensioners can get life certificate generated at doorstep or through post offices

Old-aged people gather for a meeting.

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Voluntary blood donation camp at lower tank bund on Police Flag day

Blood donation camp at Pingali Venkatrama Reddy Convention Center, Lower Tank Bund. Picture credits : Surender Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham