Nodal agencies ignore TS assurances on SNDP works

HYDERABAD: The government had vowed to complete the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) by August this year but has been able to complete only about half the work because nodal agencies have failed to fulfill the assurances made by the minister and government officials concerned.

Works worth Rs 450 crore have been completed against the total of Rs 985.45 crore. Work on 30 of 60 projects under the SNDP are in progress, the tender process is complete for 28 more, and two have no takers due to legal problems.

Officials the said that the SNDP would be completed by November. That deadline is being pushed back again.

The officials announced that the works will only be finished by January with 54 days left before the 50 per cent deadline. "The monsoon has played spoilsport. Though we have set the target to complete nala works by November end, the inclement weather did not support. We will mostly complete the works by January end," said a senior MA&UD official requesting anonymity.

Officials said the completed portion of the SNDP has addressed the annual flood issues in areas, like Bandlaguda, Nagole, Hayatnagar, Singareni Colony, Ramanthapur, Alwal, Kompally, Jedimetla, Madinaguda, Nizampet, Banjara Colony, Saraswati Nagar Mansoorabad, Christian Colony in Vanasthalipuram, Kodandaramnagar, P&T Colony, among others.

Elsewhere, the government had finalised the departments that would construct 14 bridges and a link road across the Musi and Esa rivers at an estimated cost of Rs 545 crore. While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the HMDA, four bridges will be built by GHMC, three by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), and one bridge by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

Minister K.T. Rama Rao had instructed officials to bring down the cost of the pedestrian bridge to Rs 40 crore and prepare a proposal for an additional 14 crossings of the Musi river.

In addition to this, on July 29, minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced that a new bridge would be built at Moosarambagh within 15 days as the existing bridge get submerged by flooding in the river.

He made this announcement in presence of GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesk Kumar. However, the authorities have not prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the same.