  
Nation Other News 06 Oct 2022 Nellore’s unde ...
Nation, In Other News

Nellore’s underground drainage pending even after five years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJESEKHAR
Published Oct 6, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 7, 2022, 1:09 am IST
However, after YSR Congress government has taken over the reins, hardly any attention has been paid to this project or even the Drinking Water Supply Improvement Scheme, which had also been taken up simultaneously. — DC File Image
 However, after YSR Congress government has taken over the reins, hardly any attention has been paid to this project or even the Drinking Water Supply Improvement Scheme, which had also been taken up simultaneously. — DC File Image

NELLORE: The ₹580.85 crore underground drainage scheme for Nellore city remains incomplete even though its works had started five years ago due to non-payment of outstanding dues of ₹100 crore to the contractor – L&T – since 2018 owing to paucity for funds.

Incidentally, 80 percent of the project had been completed during the TD regime itself as then municipal administration minister P. Narayana closely followed it up.

However, after YSR Congress government has taken over the reins, hardly any attention has been paid to this project or even the Drinking Water Supply Improvement Scheme, which had also been taken up simultaneously.

Interestingly, leaders of the ruling party maintain a stoic silence on the underground drainage scheme, though they claim credit for mobilising funds for implementation of certain new projects.

The situation is such that only three of the total five Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are ready. While the 14 MLD capacity STP planned at Kondayapalem could not be taken up due to land disputes, another 20 MLD STP at Pottepalem is only 65 percent complete.

House connections have not been given except for Janardhanreddy Colony, where nearly 400 connections have been made as it is the first STP to be completed with 5 MLD capacity.

A civic body official said as of now, the completed STPs are being used to treat the sewage and water from the old drainage system. He disclosed that though the government had allotted ₹151.37 crore in the 2022–23 budget, the old dues of ₹100 crore to the contractor are yet to be released.

Sources in Nellore Municipal Corporation said they have submitted proposals to government for taking from HUDCO balance loan of ₹165 crore for completing the underground drainage scheme as well as Drinking Water Supply improvement scheme.

With regard to water supply scheme also, tap connections can be given to 30 out of 49 zones. But in this case too, government has to clear outstanding dues of ₹30 crore to the contractors.

Incidentally, proposals have been sent to government seeking budget allocation for HUDCO loan repayment till 2028 and revised administrative sanction for underground drainage scheme for ₹625 crore, as the project cost has increased due to delay in execution of works.

...
Tags: nellore municipal corporation, nellore underground drainage works, nellore municipal corporation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)

Cyber con artists on the prowl to trick people into fake brand promotion

In internal discussions MLAs and party workers are apprehensive about public acceptance of BRS (DC file photo)

TRS leaders worried about party's name change to BRS

Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami would preside over the meeting (PTI File Photo)

AIADMK dist secretaries meet on Monday

Only 50% of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) works completed (DC File Image/Representational)

Nodal agencies ignore TS assurances on SNDP works



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ten mountaineers killed in Uttarakhand avalanche

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning. (Representational Image/PTI)

Govt extends deadline for filing tax audit report till Oct 7

NewsCentral Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23. (Photo: Twitter)

Uttarakhand: 29 mountaineers trapped in avalanche in Uttarkashi, eight rescued

The team of mountaineers consisted of trainees from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and their trainers. (Representational Image)

Newly launched Vande Bharat train suffers minor damages after hitting buffaloes

Vande Bharat Express train, running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar, suffers damages after a collision with a buffalo, on the railway line between the Gairatpur and Vatva station, in Ahmedabad district, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

SC to examine if educational institution run by minorities will get special status

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->