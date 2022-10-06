Nellore’s underground drainage pending even after five years

However, after YSR Congress government has taken over the reins, hardly any attention has been paid to this project or even the Drinking Water Supply Improvement Scheme, which had also been taken up simultaneously. — DC File Image

NELLORE: The ₹580.85 crore underground drainage scheme for Nellore city remains incomplete even though its works had started five years ago due to non-payment of outstanding dues of ₹100 crore to the contractor – L&T – since 2018 owing to paucity for funds.

Incidentally, 80 percent of the project had been completed during the TD regime itself as then municipal administration minister P. Narayana closely followed it up.

However, after YSR Congress government has taken over the reins, hardly any attention has been paid to this project or even the Drinking Water Supply Improvement Scheme, which had also been taken up simultaneously.

Interestingly, leaders of the ruling party maintain a stoic silence on the underground drainage scheme, though they claim credit for mobilising funds for implementation of certain new projects.

The situation is such that only three of the total five Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are ready. While the 14 MLD capacity STP planned at Kondayapalem could not be taken up due to land disputes, another 20 MLD STP at Pottepalem is only 65 percent complete.

House connections have not been given except for Janardhanreddy Colony, where nearly 400 connections have been made as it is the first STP to be completed with 5 MLD capacity.

A civic body official said as of now, the completed STPs are being used to treat the sewage and water from the old drainage system. He disclosed that though the government had allotted ₹151.37 crore in the 2022–23 budget, the old dues of ₹100 crore to the contractor are yet to be released.

Sources in Nellore Municipal Corporation said they have submitted proposals to government for taking from HUDCO balance loan of ₹165 crore for completing the underground drainage scheme as well as Drinking Water Supply improvement scheme.

With regard to water supply scheme also, tap connections can be given to 30 out of 49 zones. But in this case too, government has to clear outstanding dues of ₹30 crore to the contractors.

Incidentally, proposals have been sent to government seeking budget allocation for HUDCO loan repayment till 2028 and revised administrative sanction for underground drainage scheme for ₹625 crore, as the project cost has increased due to delay in execution of works.