Hyderabad Zoo gets a new addition, an Asiatic lion cub

Zoo curator S. Rajasekhar said the cub was born to one of the lionesses in the lion safari. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday announced an addition to its Asiatic Lions population with the introduction of a six-month-old female cub, taking their number to 12.

The announcement about the cub, as well as it being named Adhiti at a ceremony in the zoo was made as part of the 68th Vanya Prani Saptah (Wildlife Week) and the 59th Zoo Day celebrations.

Zoo curator S. Rajasekhar said the cub was born to one of the lionesses in the lion safari. He said it would be at least another six months before the cub could be released into the enclosure with its mother Saina for visitors to see.

As part of the celebrations on Thursday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R.M. Dobriyal, after christening the lion cub, also inaugurated an enclosure for African meerkats, and released a pair of white-eared marmoset, a new world tiny primate that hails from the forests in Brazil.

The zoo also organised competitions for school children in drawing, painting, elocution and photography as part of the wildlife week celebrations and the winners received prizes from Dobriyal.