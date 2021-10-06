Nation Other News 06 Oct 2021 Modi: Light 2 diyas ...
Nation, In Other News

Modi: Light 2 diyas on Diwali for PMAY

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Modi on Tuesday asked nine lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) to light two 'diyas' each on Diwali
Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)
 Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked nine lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) to light two “diyas” each on Diwali, while in Ayodhya 7.5 lakh “diyas” will be lit, making Lord Ram happy.

After formation of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Deepotsav is being celebrated in Ayodhya by lighting “diyas”. This will be the fifth Deepotsav in Ayodhya and the district administration has started making preparations for the mega event.

 

“I am giving you a task. There are nine lakh beneficiaries of the PMAY in Uttar Pradesh. If in every house two diyas are lit, 18 lakh diyas will be lit on Diwali, while in Ayodhya there is a plan to light 7.5 lakh diyas. It will make Lord Ram happy,” the prime minister said while addressing an event here.

In 2019, a record 4,10,000 diyas were lit in Ayodhya and in 2020, during the fourth Deepotsav, the district administration bettered the Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 earthen lamps at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, deepotsava, diyas
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Bhuyan from Bombay for TS HC, M.S. Rao sent to Punjab

Minister for municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

Hyd surpassed Chennai, Kolkata in growth: KTR

Police checking the vehicles of Backward Classes welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, who was heading towards Huzurabad from Karimnagar. (Photo:DC)

Huzurabad police seize Rs 10.4 lakh from three vehicles

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy released a poster on the Swechha programme on Tuesday. (Photo:Twitter)

Jagan launches 'Sweccha' to safeguard girls’ hygiene at schools



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Voting underway for Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi civic bodies

Voting began at 7 AM for 252 wards across seven urban local bodies. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Man's call about threat at Mumbai airport sends police into tizzy

The Sahar police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified person. (Photo: PTI/File)

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

'Adani' tag removed from Mangaluru airport name

A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->