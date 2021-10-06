Nation Other News 06 Oct 2021 India-US relationshi ...
India-US relationship is important to ensure free, open Indo-Pacific, says Shringla

Published Oct 6, 2021, 7:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 7:58 pm IST
There is every reason to believe that India-US relationship will only attain greater heights in years to come, Shringla said
Referring to Afghanistan, Shringla said that both US and India will work together to ensure peace, security, and stability in South Asia and beyond. (Representational image: AFP file photo)
New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said that India considers its relationship with the US to be of paramount importance not only for the two countries but also for ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at the US-India Business Council (USIBC) India Ideas Summit, he said there is every reason to believe that the bilateral relationship will only attain greater heights in years to come and the two countries are poised to move forward exponentially in many areas identified together.

 

"India considers its relationship with the US to be of paramount importance, not only for our respective nations but also in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and a peaceful and prosperous world," Shringla said.

"There is every reason to believe that India-US relationship will only attain greater heights in years to come. Today, we are in a strong position and poised to move forward exponentially in many of the areas that we have identified together," he added.

Referring to Afghanistan, Shringla said that both US and India will work together to ensure peace, security, and stability in South Asia and beyond.

 

"Face-paced in South Asia especially in Afghanistan will keep us engaged. We have a keen desire to ensure that we both work together to ensure peace, security, and stability in South Asia and beyond," he said.

The two-day 2021 India Ideas Summit began on Wednesday.

