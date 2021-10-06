Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh, says IMD

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. (AFP file photo)

Visakhapatnam: Conditions continue to remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India during next 24 hours. It will take some more time to withdraw from South India, said an IMD report on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation that developed over coastal Tamil Nadu lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema, the report said.