COVID-hit Kerala tourism sector on revival mode, tourist inflow improves

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Wednesday said the bio-bubble system and the complete-vaccinated-destination project have helped the state tourism sector, which had been crippled due to the pandemic outbreak, reclaim its tourist inflow.

During the time of crisis the entire focus of the state government was to instill confidence in the sector so that it would be able to overcome the challenges, he told the state Assembly.

Noting that tourism was the worst affected industry due to the spread of the pandemic, the minister said several programmes were implemented with the objective of ''safe Kerala and safe tourism' and to bring back holidayers.

"As part of this, the complete-vaccinated-destination project was launched in Vythiri in Wayanad district. It has been expanded to other places and the majority of tourism destinations have achieved the target now," Riyas said while replying to a calling attention motion moved by Ambalapuzha legislator, H Salam (CPI-M).

The increase of tourist arrival in the high range Wayanad could be seen as its reflection, he said adding that their inflow is steadily increasing in other destinations also.

"The bio-bubble system has been implemented to make the tourism sector safe and secure. The latest figures indicate an increase in the domestic tourist arrival in the state and these all factors seemed to have helped for the same," the minister added.

The implementation of innovative projects like 'caravan tourism'', recently launched by the department, and the farm tourism network, a proposed programme to tap the potential of agriculture tourism, are expected to revive the sector and facilitate its strong come back, he added.