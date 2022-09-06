  
Nation Current Affairs 06 Sep 2022 Liz Truss knows Indi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Liz Truss knows India well, will strengthen bilateral ties: British High Commissioner

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 6, 2022, 6:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 5:41 am IST
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis. (Photo: ANI)
 British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis. (Photo: ANI)

NEW DELHI: A day after Liz Truss won the Conservative party leadership race, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Tuesday said the new British Prime Minister will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between UK and India.

Speaking with ANI, Ellis said Truss has visited India three times in the last 18 months and she knows India well. He also shared the confidence expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his congratulatory tweet.

Answering a question on the prospect of trade between the two sides, the British High Commissioner said Indian and UK economies are quite closely tied already and the new administration will aim to double-trade by 2030.

"Liz Truss will further strengthen the UK-India comprehensive strategic partnership. She knows India well and has visited 3 times in the last 18 months. She re-kickstarted our trade negotiations which are now in full swing," the UK envoy said on the new UK Prime Minister.

"Indian-UK economies are quite closely tied already. We aim to double-trade by 2030. Economic ties are good for our economies, jobs and also good for our strategic relationships as well as we face big challenges in the next 25 years," he said.

On India-UK Defence cooperation, he said, "Defence cooperation is part of the comprehensive strategic partnership, which we've agreed with India last year...Last week I myself was on board INS Vikrant. So there's a lot we can do. This is an area where the PM wants to see further progress."

Over possible extradition of Indian fugitives like Vijay Mallya, he said, "UK PM Boris Johnson made it clear that we don't want the UK to be a safe haven for fugitives from other countries... The Government in a way has done all that it can do and did that several years ago. These are now matters for the courts and not for the government."

Liz Truss was announced as the new head of the Conservative Party on Monday. Forty-seven-year-old Liz Truss became the third female prime minister of the UK.
She defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak through a postal ballot of all Conservative members. Truss secured 81,326 votes while Sunak got 60,399 votes.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential," Truss wrote on Twitter.

The Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched during a virtual summit between the two countries in May last year. This Roadmap is for revitalised and dynamic connections between people, re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration.

Roadmap 2030 and agreed to further intensify efforts to deliver results in priority areas of trade and investments, defence, and migration.

...
Tags: narendra modi, liz truss, alex ellis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Etala Rajendar. (Facebook)

Tender apology to Speaker or face severe action: Govt warns Etala Rajender

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

5-judge SC bench to hear EWS quota

Telangana BJP leader K Laxman (Photo: ANI)

KCR trying to erase true history of Telangana liberation: Laxman

Both clay and PoP idols are being immersed at People’s Plaza without any restriction by the police or the GHMC. (DC Image)

No segregation of PoP and clay idols at Hussainsagar



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India-Bangladesh sign first river water sharing pact since 1996

The Kushiyara pact is the first river water sharing pact between the two nations since the agreement to share the Ganga river waters way back in 1996. (Photo: Twitter)

5-judge SC bench to hear EWS quota

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

Supreme Court notice to Centre on a plea to control population explosion

Supreme Court — PTI

PM Modi asks people to join campaign to fight malnutrition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->