Sunday sundown to be more playful on Tank Bund

Rama Rao posted a few pictures of the crowd at Tank Bund and said it looked more like a carnival and suggested to urban development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar to introduce more kids-oriented activities and a laser show. (Photo:Twitter)

Hyderabad: Come next Sunday, children and families will be able to take part in various activities other than just taking a pleasant walk on Tank Bund, where the vehicular movement has been stopped from 5 pm to 10 pm every Sunday.

With several food and toy stalls already in place, municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao is planning to have more activities like art and crafts, music and laser shows to create a magical experience on Tank Bund.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Rama Rao posted a few pictures of the crowd at Tank Bund and said it looked more like a carnival and suggested to urban development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar to introduce more kids-oriented activities and a laser show.

“Doesn’t that look more like a carnival on #TankBund. Let’s start more kids oriented activities @arvindkumar_ias Arts+Crafts+Music will create a Magical experience Let’s explore a laser show in the lake & some viewer galleries on all sides ,” (sic), the minister tweeted. Agreeing to this new idea, Arvind Kumar responded that crafts, arts and music activities would be organised on Tank Bund from next Sunday onwards.