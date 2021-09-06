Nation Other News 06 Sep 2021 Rains damage crops i ...
Nation, In Other News

Rains damage crops in 12,000 acres across Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Agriculture authorities say that as fields are inundated, they are waiting for the water to recede to take up enumeration works
Urban MRO office inundated with rain water in Rajahmundry on Monday after heavy downpour. (DC)
  Urban MRO office inundated with rain water in Rajahmundry on Monday after heavy downpour. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Rainfall under the influence of southwest monsoon in the last few days has affected several crops across 12,000 acres following inundation of fields.

Based on a preliminary estimate, crops like cotton, paddy, greengram, red gram, groundnut and others were submerged. If the rainfall continues for the next few days, the crops may suffer substantial damage.

 

Guntur district suffered a lot as cotton crop in about 8,000 acres located in Amaravati region has been inundated as local rivulets overflowed. Kadapa, Anantapur and other districts also bore the brunt of inundation.

Agriculture authorities say that as farm fields are inundated with rainwater, they are waiting for the water to recede to take up enumeration of the extent of damage or loss to crops. The latest weekly report of agriculture department for crop sowings in kharif season says that total area sown so far was 28.76 lakh hectares against the normal area of 37.33 lakh hectares.

 

They said that following rainfall, paddy transplantation was going on at a brisk pace in north coastal districts like Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram while it was at tillering stage in the Godavari delta region. The paddy is at nurseries to transplantation stage in Guntur, Prakasam and Rayalaseema districts.

As the affected crops are vulnerable to pests and diseases, officials will instruct farmers on how to deal with the situation, like spraying.

Guntur agriculture joint director M. Vijaya Bharathi said “Crops like cotton, black gram, red gram and jute have been inundated in parts of Amaravati and its neighbouring areas because of overflowing streams. If there is a let up in the rainfall, water recedes and the crops will survive.”

 

The state received actual rainfall of 483.5 mm against the normal of 433.9 mm with deviation of 11.4% from June 1. It received average rainfall of 13.8 mm with Vizianagaram registering the highest at 50.8 mm followed by 46.2 mm inSrikakulam and 32.1 mm in Visakhapatnam.

...
Tags: southwest monsoon, crops in 12000 acres, inundation of fields, cotton, paddy, greengram, red gram, groundnut, amaravati, kadapa, guntur, anantapur, paddy transplantation, vizianagaram, vizag, prakasam, srikakulam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 07 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

During verification, the bank found the transaction of the accused failed because of a technical error while dispensing cash. Subsequently the bank will deposit the money in the complainant’s account, police said. — DC Image

Hyderabad cops bust interstate ATM fraudsters; three of Mewat gang arrested

The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping, and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Dealing with China a top priority, says S. Jaishankar ahead of Brics summit

News

Sarpanch accuses TRS MLA of harassment

Renowned civil engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya suggested constructions of two storage reservoirs on Musi named as Osmansagar and on Esi, its tributary, as Himayatsagar. (DC Image)

10 years on, WTP at twin reservoirs still remains on paper



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Didi tries to woo industrialists with investments

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Goa becomes first state in country to give free water to people: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (ANI)

Tigers from Maharashtra migrating to Nirmal forests

It is also said that the tiger might have entered Gollamada via the border village Dounelli of Kuntala mandal shares borders with Kinwat taluk. — Representational image/DC

Voting underway for Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi civic bodies

Voting began at 7 AM for 252 wards across seven urban local bodies. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law among 7 killed in major road accident in Koramangala

Photo from accident site. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->