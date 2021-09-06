 BREAKING !  :  The total polling percentage recorded in Hubballi-Dharwad was 53.81 per cent, while for Belagavi, and Kalaburagi corporation polls, 50.41 and 49.40 per cent were reported respectively. (AFP) Karnataka municipal poll results: BJP leads in 26 seats, Congress in 13
 
Nation Other News 06 Sep 2021 Paulo Coelho tweets ...
Nation, In Other News

Paulo Coelho tweets photo of autorickshaw in Kerala named as 'The Alchemist'

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 3:15 pm IST
The autorickshaw driver named his vehicle 'The Alchemist' 10 years ago after reading the Malayalam translation of his book
Pradeep's auto. (Photo: Twitter/@paulocoelho)
 Pradeep's auto. (Photo: Twitter/@paulocoelho)

Kochi: Pradeep, an auto driver in Kerala, had never imagined that printing the name of Paulo Coelho in English and one of his best sellers "The Alchemist" in Malayalam behind his three-wheeler would make him famous.

But the author, who has over 15 million followers on Twitter, himself has made the auto driver, who is an avid reader of his books, an internet sensation in India.

 

"Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo)," the Brazilian writer scribbled on Twitter after posting the photo of Pradeep's autorickshaw carrying his name and his famous novel.

For Pradeep, his autorickshaw named "The Alchemist" is the only means of his livelihood. He named his vehicle "The Alchemist" 10 years ago after reading the Malayalam translation of his book. He changed the vehicle couple of times but did not change its name.

"I have read his several books. There will be at least one thing in his each book which can be followed in our life", said the 55-year old auto driver, who has read famous works of Paulo Coelho including "The Eleven Minutes", "Veronika Decides to Die", "The Pilgrimage" and "Adultery".

 

Pradeep, who has been riding his autorickshaw here for over two decades, said he came to know about Paulo Coelho's tweet from his friend on Sunday.

"This is a gift for reading the Alchemist...a blessing", he told media, reacting to the author's tweet which made him and his autorickshaw famous.

Twitterati in India celebrated Paulo Coelho's tweet.

"Come visit Kerala after this pandemic. It's a beautiful place," a user wrote in response to the author's tweet.

Replying to Paulo Coelho, another user said, "Whether it's fiction or non fiction, every world classics are translated into Malayalam, mother tongue of Keralites. And you are one of the most celebrated modern day writer here in Kerala."

 

Now Pradeep has one dream--to meet the author and thank him for his books.

He is hopeful that his dream will come true one day as the writer has said in Novel.

"And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it," is one of the famous quotes of Paulo Coelho on dreams.

...
Tags: paulo coelho, the alchemist
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

The department immediately disinfected the entire school premises to prevent further spread of the infection, after declaring a holiday. (AFP Photo)

3 government school students test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

The upper portion of the inscription with the 'Purushamriga,' image. (DC Image)

Unique inscription with rare mythological image discovered in Dakshina Kannada

The train, with 135 passengers, started from Mettupalayam at 7.10 AM and reached Coonoor in Nilgiris district at 10.30 AM and resumed its journey from there to Udhagamandalam, railway sources said here. (IRCTC Photo)

Nilgiris Mountain Rail resumes services after four months

Periyar E V Ramasamy. - By Arrangement

Tamil Nadu govt to celebrate Periyar's birth anniversary as social justice day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Railways targets to deliver 102 trains by 2024 in newly floated tender

Earlier this year, railways had filed a tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat. (Photo; DC Image/File)

SC displeased over delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates

Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who appeared for some of the applicants, said extended time for the first direction passed on June 30 is getting over on September 8. (PTI Photo)

Didi tries to woo industrialists with investments

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Goa becomes first state in country to give free water to people: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (ANI)

Tigers from Maharashtra migrating to Nirmal forests

It is also said that the tiger might have entered Gollamada via the border village Dounelli of Kuntala mandal shares borders with Kinwat taluk. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->