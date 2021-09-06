Nation Other News 06 Sep 2021 Mercury falls due to ...
Mercury falls due to cloudy weather in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
As of 7.30 pm on Monday, the highest rainfall recorded in the city was at Chandulal Baradari near the Zoo Park, with 12.5 mm of rainfall
While the city did not receive much rain on Monday, a cloudy atmosphere engulfed the skies since morning. (Photo:DC)
 While the city did not receive much rain on Monday, a cloudy atmosphere engulfed the skies since morning. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: While the city did not receive much rain on Monday, a cloudy atmosphere engulfed the skies since morning. This resulted in a dip in temperatures during the day. “The city saw a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius,” said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) director K. Naga Ratna.

As of 7.30 pm on Monday, the highest rainfall recorded in the city was at Chandulal Baradari near the Zoo Park, with 12.5 mm of rainfall.

 

Following the rains, students of various colleges took to twitter to request a deferment in their exams as the rains made it difficult for them to travel. One such user Kranthi Patel wrote, “Req Respected Sir/Madam Please Postpone the exams under OU Because of coming 3 days heavy rains in Telangana. So many of the students are from other districts due to heavy rain most of the village are closed because of floods many of students may lose their exams (sic).

The state had no respite from heavy downpour for the third-day in a row on Monday, and if predictions made by the IMD are anything to go by, heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur in many parts of the state on Tuesday as well.

 

Amateur weather forecaster T. Balaji, told this newspaper, “Districts in the northern part of the state including Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rains in the next 48 hours and they could lead to flooding and inundation of low-lying areas.” He further hinted that these areas were likely to receive close to 200 mm of rainfall during the wee hours of Tuesday.

As of 7.30 pm on Monday, areas like Old Kothagudem, Palvancha,  Garimellapadu and Laxmidevpally received the highest rainfall in the state. They had received 174.3 mm, 164.3 mm, 162.5, and 148 mm of rainfall, respectively.

 

Saying that the southwest monsoon had been active over the state, Naga Ratna said there was rainfall in most places in the state. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in some districts.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal which has weakened into a low-pressure zone. The system is now moving north-north westwards and would influence more rains over the state. We can expect a similar kind of rainy weather for the next two-three days,” she said.

Tags: hyderabad rains, telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


